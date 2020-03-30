Selena Gomez Accidentally Liked Justin Bieber’s Shirtless Photo & R.I.P. Her Mentions

As Hannah Montana says, “Everybody makes mistakes.” Selena Gomez liked Justin Bieber’s shirtless photo and then unliked it—but not before the world had screen shotted her social media snafu. The mishap came over the weekend when Selena’s fellow Disney Channel alum Moises Arias regrammed a shirtless photo of Justin on his Instagram, which he captioned: “Thug Life.”

The picture didn’t show the “Yummy” singer’s face, but pretty much everyone could identify him by the tattoos on his torso. That is, except for Selena who liked the picture without realizing it was her ex-boyfriend. Selena quickly unliked it, but fan accounts had already screenshotted her mistake. Whoops.

But that wasn’t the only picture of the “As Long as You Love Me” singer that the Wizards of Waverly Place alum accidentally liked over the weekend. Fan account @alwaysjsjelena also screenshotted Selena accidentally liking a picture of her and Justin from when they were young kids in love. The picture, posted by the fan account, showed Selena and Justin in swimsuits on a set of stairs as they looked lovingly into each other’s eyes. “She layed her hand on his neck🥺,” the account captioned the picture.

Of course, as anyone with Instagram knows, accidents happen. With everyone in quarantine and on Instagram 100x more than before, it isn’t hard to mindlessly like a picture without realizing what it actually is. Our guess is that Selena didn’t realize the shirtless guy was Justin and simply thought it was a cool pic, which is totally understandable. (After all, Justin has accidentally liked Selena’s pics too.)

As fans remember, Selena and Justin dated on and off from 2010 to 2018. A few months after their last breakup, Justin proposed to his now-wife Hailey Baldwin (who did like Moises’ shirtless pic of her husband after Selena unliked it.) The couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in September 2019.