Selena Just Responded to Claims Kylie Shaded Her Eyebrows in a TikTok With Hailey

Setting out the truth! Selena Gomez responded to Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s shade rumors. The Only Murders in the Building star commented on a TikTok that fueled rumors that the models were shading her and her eyebrows.

In a video posted by @devotedly.yours, the TikTok user claimed that Kylie and Hailey were making fun of Selena. The Wizards of Waverly Place alum posted a video on her TikTok story of her eyebrows earlier in the day while saying “laminated my brows too much.” The TikTok user then said that Kylie posted an Instagram story of her eyebrows while saying “accidentally laminated my eyebrows too much.” She then posted a picture of her Facetiming with Hailey with a closeup of their eyebrows with the caption “this was an accident ?????”.” The TikTok user stated that the whole debacle was like “high school.”

Kylie later responded by commenting on the TikTok, “this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.” Selena replied back to the comment, “Agreed @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

The new TikTok drama comes weeks after Selena also had to put down another rumor about her alleged feud with Hailey. In January 2023, Hailey shared a video of herself, Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye lip-syncing to a TikTok audio trend that sang, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.” Many fans speculated it to be about Selena after she was body-shamed by paparazzi while posing in a bathing suit.

“Is she for real? Did she really?” TikToker @ellenacuario said in her video with a video in the green screen background connecting the dots between the articles of Selena and Hailey. “I’m not really an avid follower of the situation but isn’t Hailey the one that like, begged Selena to tell off her fans for bullying her? I mean, Hailey’s a b—-h.” The TikTok creator added in the caption, “The whole BALDWIN clan needs to go.” Selena then commented on the video, “It’s ok! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x.” Hailey put the speculation to rest in another TikTok explaining the situation. “I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random TikTok sound for fun,” she commented.

In a conversation with Call Her Daddy’s Alexandra Cooper back in September 2022, Hailey talked about how the two are on amicable terms. “I respect her, there’s no drama personally,” she said. “That’s why I’m like, it’s all respect. It’s all love. That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that’s fine.” She then explained how the three of them talked about their relationships and it brought a clearer understanding from all sides, saying it gave her “a lot of peace” and that the three of them “know what happened.” “It is what it is,” she said. “You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative and there’s gonna be new ones that come. It’s never gonna end and that’s why I get to the point — that’s why I didn’t speak about a lot of this stuff.”

Selena has also opened up about how the only social media app she has on her phone is TikTok. She prefers to go on the video app to talk directly to fans “I find it to be a little less hostile,” she told Vanity Fair in an interview published February 15, 2023. “There are wonderful things about social media—connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories. But usually, that’s filtered through [for me now]. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging.”