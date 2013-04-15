Who Wore This Dolce & Gabbana Crop Top Better: Selena Gomez or Katy Perry? Vote Now!

These days, it’s abundantly clear that Coachella is truly the land of the crop top. The annual music festival held in Indio, California, has become a magnet for street style personalities eager to show off their ensembles, so it’s not surprising that people have stepped up their fashion game in recent years—and that includes legitimate celebrities.

During the weekend, Katy Perry was spotted at the festival wearing a floral bra top and printed miniskirt from Dolce & Gabbana‘s Spring 2013 collection that combined two memorable runway looks from the show. If the top looks extra-familiar, it’s probably because you saw Selena Gomez wearing it last month on the “Spring Breakers” red carpet at SXSW, though she paired it with one of the brand’s orange pencil skirts.

Both stars are young (Perry is 28, Gomez is 20) enough and certainly have the bodies to pull off the sexy top, and each put their own spin on it.

Of course, such pricey pieces seem more appropriate to wear on the red carpet than in the middle of the desert (the top is part of a two-piece set that retails for $1, 045), but given Perry’s sudden and very apparent style shift from kitsch to chic (she’s working with A-List Hollywood stylist Tara Swennen), we wouldn’t have expected anything less.

Which star do you think wore the Dolce & Gabbana crop top better? Vote below!

MORE: Crop Top Calendar: A Month-By-Month Look At Midriff-Baring Stars