Selena Just Responded to the Viral Rumor that Justin ‘Prefers Models’ Over ‘Normal’ Girls Like Her

Showing her emotions. Selena Gomez commented on a TikTok about Justin Bieber and her weight. A Selena fan posted a TikTok of the My Mind and Me star about her relationship with the “Peaches” singer, and Selena had something to say about the matter.

On November 29, 2022, a Selena fan account posted on TikTok a short video about “the reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin,” with a short montage of Selena from the years she dated the musician. At the end of the video, she posted a screenshot from an old Instagram post. “Selena Gomez posted a beautiful selfie earlier and I commented to her, ‘Justin Bieber really messed up. I still love both of you though, Jelena forever<3.” In the screenshot, Selena allegedly commented, “No love. [He’d] rather models. I’m just too normal.” On the TikTok video, Selena commented the sad emoji face, “😔.”

Selena and Justin were in an on-and-off relationship from 2009 to 2018. After their final breakup, Justin went back to his other ex Hailey Baldwin and they eventually married. Fans speculated that Hailey and Selena had beef in the past couple of years, but Hailey dispelled the rumors on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “I respect her, there’s no drama personally,” she said. “That’s why I’m like, it’s all respect. It’s all love. That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that’s fine.” She then explained how the three of them talked about their relationships and it brought a clearer understanding from all sides, saying it gave her “a lot of peace” and that the three of them “know what happened.” “It is what it is,” she said. “You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative and there’s gonna be new ones that come. It’s never gonna end and that’s why I get to the point — that’s why I didn’t speak about a lot of this stuff.”

In a TikTok, Selena responded to the hate that Hailey received when she and Justin got married. “I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” Selena said in the video, in defense of Hailey. “All I have to say is, it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words, ’cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it.” She continued, referencing her beauty line, “If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means. And that is—words matter. Truly matter.”

Selena recently released her documentary My Mind and Me about her health journey when she was diagnosed with Lupus and received a kidney transplant. In response to comments on her weight, she said on the Giving Back Generation podcast in 2019. “For me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. It got to me big time. It really messed me up for a bit.”

