Selena Gomez Just Shared a TikTok About ‘Red Flags’ & Fans Think She’s Shading Justin Bieber

Some social media users are convinced that Selena Gomez shaded Justin Bieber‘s “red flags” on TikTok after the singer recently shared a clip on the subject—and it’s easy to see why.

The “Look At Her Now” singer, 28, took to the social media platform on Tuesday, July 20, with a TikTok calling out those who ignored the “red flags” in a relationship. During the clip, Selena mouthed along to the words of a voiceover: “So, you’re telling me that you can read his astrological birth chart, but you can’t read the red flags?” The pop star went on to take a sip of her drink before ending the clip with one simple word: “Sis,” she said, with a smirk.

The post, which earned over 3 million likes since it was posted, had fans in the comments making a connection to none other than Selena’s on-again, off-again ex, Justin Bieber. “Bestie, his name started with a J,” one user hinted, whereas another wrote, “he was a pisces sis u didn’t read that either,” seemingly referring to Justin’s astrological sign. And honestly, their comments may not be too far off—just cue “Lose You to Love Me,” where Sel sings, “I saw the signs and I ignored it.”



Selena and Justin dated on and off from 2011 to 2018. The Rare Beauty founder also dated The Weeknd from January 2017 to October 2017, and has since been linked to stars like Niall Horan and Jimmy Butler. As of 2021, however, the Disney Channel alum appears to be single. In June, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the singer isn’t in a serious relationship at the moment—and she’s not in any rush to change that.

“Selena is very traditional, she would love to find ‘her person’ and get married and have a family one day,” a source told the outlet. “[But] she is not looking for something serious now and is in no rush to settle down as her priority continues to be her health, career and philanthropy work. She has worked so hard on her physical and mental health over the past few years, and she knows she must be the healthiest version of herself if she’s going to share her life with someone else, so she will only get involved in a serious relationship when she feels ready.”

A second source told the site, “Selena has continued to stay focused and busy in terms of her life and career. She is in a great place and really feels like she knows herself at this point,” noting that before she gets back into the dating pool, Selena wants to “make sure that she’s in a safe and confident space.” If her TikTok is any indication, she’s also adding not ignoring “red flags” to that list, too!