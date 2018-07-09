13 Eligible Celebrity Men Who Would Be Lucky to Be Selena Gomez’s Rebound

Since news broke of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement, fans everywhere are wondering the same thing: Is Jelena really over? According to Twitter, the answer is a resounding YES—and people are thrilled. The trending hashtag #SelenaIsFreeParty says it all.

Of course, Gomez doesn’t need a man. She’s earned dozens of awards for her acting and music careers, put out tons of new music and survived Lupus (plus a subsequent kidney transplant)—all without Justin Bieber by her side. She’s going to be just fine.

But what if she wants a man? As in… a rebound. As in… well, we have some suggestions for potential Gomez celebrity suitors. Scroll through to take a peek at our faves and decide which couple you would ship the hardest.