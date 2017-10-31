The Reason Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Aren’t Back Together (Yet)

Ever since news broke that The Weeknd and Selena Gomez split amid rumors that she’s been “hanging out” with her ex, Justin Bieber, the entire internet has been wondering: Is Jelena back together? Turns out, the answer isn’t a simple “yes” or “no.” According to sources for Us Weekly, Bieber is ready to rekindle things with his ex; however, Gomez is still on the fence on whether she wants to reopen that door.

“The ball is in Selena’s court right now,” a source close to Gomez told the magazine. “She was happy with The Weeknd, but Justin always has the biggest piece of her heart. This situation is a heartstring type of thing. She has to figure out what she wants.”

Per a second source, Bieber has been texting Gomez “non-stop,” even before her breakup with The Weeknd was official. To calm the “Starboy” singer’s nerves, Gomez assured him that Bieber and her were simply “just friends.” However, despite Gomez’s reported characterization of her and Bieber’s relationship, a source insists that the two are more than that. Bieber and Gomez dated on-and-off for roughly four years, so clearly there’s a lot of history there.

“Justin really wants to get back with Selena,” the second source said. “He has been texting her nonstop and hangs out with her whenever he can. Selena insisted that they were just friends and that The Weeknd had nothing to worry about, but she can’t deny that she still loves Justin. He had such a big piece of her heart and was such a huge part of her life for so long. She can’t just let him go.”

As for how The Weeknd feels about the situation, a source told E! News that he’s “upset” with seeing Gomez spark things up with her ex. A few days ago, over the weekend, Gomez and Bieber were spotted hanging out twice in a row—once at her house in Los Angeles and again, over breakfast, the next morning. The hangouts reportedly occurred shortly after Gomez and The Weeknd split after nearly 10 months of dating.

“Abel is upset about Selena hanging out with Justin, especially twice in the same week,” the source said.

Then there’s Bella Hadid, who, if you might recall, was The Weeknd’s girlfriend before he dated Gomez. Three months after Hadid and The Weeknd broke up in November 2016, he was spotted making out outside a restaurant with Gomez. There’s been talk about hurt feelings on Hadid’s side for some time, something her mom, Yolanda Hadid, recently confirmed on “Watch What Happens Live.”

According to a source for HollywoodLife, Hadid isn’t feeling super sympathetic for her recently single ex, to say the least. Per the source, Hadid predicted the breakup a while back, and was actually friends with Gomez before she started dating her ex.

“Bella isn’t surprised that Abel and Selena split,” a source said. “She never thought that relationship was going to last. She also has no sympathy for him. Bella loved Abel and was friends with Selena so when they started dating it definitely hurt. Bella isn’t mean spirited, but she isn’t exactly shedding a tear that they split either. He got what he deserved so he only has himself to blame.”

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re going to take a much-needed nap to destress from all this young Hollywood drama.