Selena Gomez Says She’s Ready to Move Past Justin Bieber, Wants to Date a ‘Low-Key’ Guy

In 2011, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber took their romance public, and ever since, anything Jelena-related has been scrutinized with a fine-tooth comb. When Bieber posted a throwback pic of the pair, the world freaked out. Gomez hit up a Bieber concert in L.A. earlier this year, and everyone went wild. And in a new interview, Gomez said she is well aware of the hype that surrounds her personal life—though she hopes it’ll pass someday.

“You want to do what you love, but all this other stuff overshadows it,” she told Vogue Australia. “So it makes it a little harder for people to take me seriously.” And as much as she’d like to move past this chapter, it’s not happening yet. “For a while my private life was the most-talked-about thing. Nobody really knows everything and they can only assume,” she said. “I figured it’s just temporary. I feel like that fortunately, and unfortunately, it’s where my life is at the moment, and I have to accept it.”

She has an idea of the kind of man she’s looking for now, though she hasn’t dated publicly since the Great Jelena Split (she was briefly linked to Orlando Bloom, but that was either a serious fluke or a serious tabloid rumor). She noted that dudes are not exactly quick to ring her up, but added that “the guys that do have the confidence to hit on me are not necessarily my type, but they think they are because I’m a pop star, I sing songs, do movies, I like to feel sexy and confident on stage,” she said. Nope: “I’d be so stoked with a writer or producer or actor who is low-key, but those kinds of guys are terrified of me!”

Gomez kept it real, acknowledging that dating her comes with a hefty price tag. “I think people would think it’s kind of dumb [to date me],” she said. “Nobody would want to throw themselves into that situation where it was so heightened publicly, like, why would they?” Well, there are fame-seekers. And other equally famous people. And then there’s always the case for true love conquering all.

She’s too busy for dating anyway, she said. “But I like to have fun, I like to hang out,” she teased with “an infinitesimal cock of the eyebrow,” as Vogue put it. Don’t get excited, Jelenashippers: She’s not talking about hanging out with the Biebs. He’s too busy chilling with a bevy of models in Hawaii anyway.