We Finally Know How Selena Gomez Feels About Justin Bieber Still Loving Her

This week was pretty insane for the Biebs. He had a woman break into his hotel room in Laguna Beach. Around the same time, the “Sorry” singer posted a heated and heartfelt note to Instagram saying he loves his wife and his ex-girlfriend. Selena Gomez reacted to Justin Bieber’s love Instagram note. The message—to clarify—was Bieber shutting down haters who claimed he could never love Hailey Baldwin as much as Gomez and that he would ultimately go back to the Spring Breakers actress. Bieber said he’ll always love Gomez (in a friendly way!) but that Hailey Baldwin is the “BEST THING” that’s happened to him. Ever.

So how did the “Can’t Get Enough” singer feel about Bieber saying he loves her but will never get back with her? A source close to the pop star told Hollywood Life that it made the 26-year-old nostalgic. “Selena is very aware of Justin’s defense of and sweet words about Hailey,” the insider explained. “But, Selena also appreciates what Justin said about her too, and shares some of the same feelings. Selena will always have love and a place in her heart for Justin too. She is doing her best to give Justin space and respect his marriage to Hailey. Selena did not get too emotional or cry over Justin’s statement, but it did make her think about him and remind her of the good times and love they shared. She hopes that he and Hailey are both happy,” the source added.

It seems the ex-lovers are handling the situation in a very mature way. The two were on-and-off-again for many years in the 2000s; fans just assumed they’d be “on again” again some point.

But Bieber has moved on and married Baldwin. And the fans, Bieber essentially said in his Instagram post, need to get on board. The two have admitted that marriage is more difficult than they anticipated but that they’re handling it together. Hopefully next week proves to be a bit less dramatic for the newlyweds.

(Can we still call them newlyweds even though it’s been over seven months? LMK.)