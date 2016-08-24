Selena Gomez Totally Recorded a Version of a Justin Bieber Song

People really took it hard when Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber broke up. Too hard, one might say. Most celebrities break up without so much fanfare, but with Jelena, it was basically nonstop tears heard ’round the world—and people are still mourning the relationship, though both stars have tried to make it clear that they, for two, have moved on.

Then again, Gomez posted a provocative clip a few weeks ago of what appears to be a version of the recently released Justin Bieber/DJ Snake collab “Let Me Love You“—with her own vocals. We repeat, mayday, mayday, her own vocals in place of Bieber’s. Selena Gomez, singing Justin Bieber’s lyrics in a Justin Bieber (and DJ Snake) song. OMG, right?

Right, and now the plot has thickened. DJ Snake just posted a longer version of the same exact snippet Gomez posted a few weeks ago, and it clearly sounds like Selena Gomez recorded a whole version of the song that was released July 31 by Bieber and Snake. The real question is: Did Gomez and Bieber record a duet?

And if they did, will it ever see the light of day?

Seems like yes. Whatever this mystery Gomez track may be, it’ll surface sooner rather than later, as Gomez and Snake can’t stay coy forever. They’re just letting it simmer. For now. But sooner or later, Gomez is just going to have to let Bieber love her. And vice versa. Any day now …