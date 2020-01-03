Selena Gomez Did Exactly What We’d Do on Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding Day

A true queen of selfies and self-care finally revealed how she planned for what could’ve turned out to be a pretty bittersweet day. Selena Gomez spent Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding day surrounding herself by loved ones, snapping some self-affirming selfies of herself, and hunkering down with some tried-and-true board games for the night—and if that doesn’t sound like a recipe for good vibes, we don’t know what else does. But don’t take our word for it; see how happy Selena looked in the photos below.

The 27-year-old songstress took to Instagram late on New Year’s Day to share a slew of pictures from 2019 on her Instagram Stories. Among the dozens of flicks, Selena included a series of three photos taken on Sept. 30—a.k.a. the day Justin and Hailey held their second wedding in South Carolina. In case you’re lost as to why someone else’s wedding day would cause Selena any sense of disturbance, let me fill you in: Selena and Justin had an on-again, off-again relationship that lasted for almost 10 years. It was turbulent, to say the least. And most recently, it seems that Justin provided the fodder for Selena’s new music—songs like “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now” appear to reference her troubling relationship with the pop star, along with all the growth she’s had since they finally broke things off for good. And it looks like that includes her ability to feel totally at peace with his new marriage.

So while her ex and his new wife were busy tying the knot in front of their friends and family following their civil ceremony a year earlier, Selena was spending her day as the epitome of unbothered and content. Her selfie from that morning depicts a relaxed, soft-glam look, presumably taken from the comfort of her own home.

Selena followed up the selfie with two snapshots of the Rare artist surrounded by a great group of ladies (some of whom she’s spending some time with in Hawaii at the time of writing!) But to keep her preoccupied on the big day, it looks like Selena and her besties spent the night eating dinner and indulging in some good old fashioned game night fun. Talk about #GirlGang goals, am I right?