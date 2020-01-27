Selena Gomez Says She Was a ‘Victim’ of Emotional Abuse While Dating Justin Bieber

Speaking out. Selena Gomez accused Justin Bieber of “emotional abuse” in a recent interview with NPR. The “Rare” singer, 27, told the radio station in an interview published on Sunday, Jan. 26, that her relationship with the “Sorry” crooner, 25, was one of the “harder parts” of her life.

“I’ve found the strength in it,” she said. “It’s dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I’m not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse.”

When NPR asked Gomez if she had experienced any “emotional abuse” specifically, the former Disney Channel star responded, “Yes, and I think that it’s something that—I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making.”

She continued, “As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt and I’ve found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible.”

Gomez and Bieber dated on and off from 2011 and 2018. Months after their final breakup, Bieber reconnected with his ex-girlfriend, Hailey Baldwin, who he dated in 2015 on one of his off-periods from the Wizards of Waverly Place alum. Bieber and Baldwin got engaged soon after their reunion, and the two wed in a courthouse marriage in September 2018. A year later, the two married in a traditional wedding attended by celebrity guests, such as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith and Justine Skye.

In January, Gomez released her third album, Rare, which many believe to be about her relationship with Bieber. The first single from the album was the ballad “Lose You to Love Me,” which talks about a toxic relationship she had to leave. “Set fire to my purpose / And I let it burn / You got off on the hurtin’ / When it wasn’t yours,” read the lyrics, which many believe to be a nod to Bieber’s 2015 album, Purpose.

