Selena Gomez’s New Breakup Song Includes A Voicemail From Justin Bieber

Okay, it’s officially time to add Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber to the list of most confusing on-and-off-again celebrity couples—right up there with the likes of Rihanna and Chris Brown. After breaking up and making up numerous times since last December, the 19-year-old pop prince and 20-year-old Gomez spent the Fourth of July together, with Biebs uploading the above picture to his Instagram (the first non-shirtless picture in awhile, we might add) with the caption “#heartbreaker,” implying that Gomez has been tugging on his little heartstrings.

And now, her latest stunt is sure to get everyone’s attention. On the just-released ballad “Love Will Remember” from her upcoming album Stars Dance, which is clearly a breakup song, she starts out with a voicemail messages that sounds identical to Bieber’s voice. “Hey babe, it’s me,” the voicemail states. “I just want to call and tell you that I love you so, so, so, so much. I just wanted to let you know that you are my princess. You are worthy of all the love in the world. You are the love of my life.” Bieber is known to be sappy, and Gomez even admitted to David Letterman that she has made him cry—so we’re not surprised by his gushy statements.

Back in May, Gomez confirmed that the song was about him, telling InStyle, “That’s the most personal track on the record, for sure. I think it’s a sweet way of releasing it. It’s not an aggressive approach to what people are probably expecting. I’m sure he’ll love it too.” Whether or not Gomez got his permission to use the voicemail, or if he recorded one simply for the track, we think this is a pretty strong statement—and we love it.

Oh, and it’s not a bad way to get some buzz around the album, which drops on July 23.

Listen below and let us know—do you think it’s a bit invasive that she used Bieber’s voicemail, or is he totally okay with it?

https://www.youtube.com/M-T3ZSrxmug

