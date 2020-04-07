Selena Gomez’s New Song ‘Boyfriend’ Proves She ‘Doesn’t Need’ Anyone Like Justin Bieber

With everything going on in the world, new music is honestly one of the things keeping us afloat. Thankfully, this Rare songwriter understands that, and is dropping a deluxe version of her album on April 9. Not only that, but Selena Gomez’s Justin Bieber “Boyfriend” response will also happen to be wrapped up in it. A gift we didn’t even know we needed.

When the songstress announced she would be releasing Rare: Deluxe, she revealed that the new version would include three previously unreleased tracks: “She,” “Souvenir,” and yes, “Boyfriend.” But before letting that last single loose, Selena, 27, addressed rumors that the song was about her infamously on-again, off-again relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin, 26. In some ways…it is, but she took to Instagram to make clear that the song doesn’t reflect her feelings now.

“Many of you know how excited I’ve been to release a song called ‘Boyfriend,'” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “It’s a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy.”

“We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities,” she added. “Just like the rest of the world, I’m praying for safety, unity, and recovery during this pandemic.”

Selena continued, unveiling her plans to donate proceeds from the deluxe album to current relief funds. “Because of that, I’m personally donating to the Plus 1 COVID-19 relief fund as well as donating $1 of every order in my official store to the fund starting now. Rare (Deluxe), featuring ‘Boyfriend’ is out April 9th.”

In Jan. 2020, Selena’s co-writer Julia Michaels opened up about the track, tentatively titled “I Want a Boyfriend” at the time. “One of the lyrics is about a fine line between a want and a need,” she told WSJ Magazine. “Yes, she wants a boyfriend, but it’s not a need. She’s okay on her own, and we all should be, too.”