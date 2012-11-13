Selena Gomez, Jenna Lyons, Lena Dunham Among The Smart And Stylish Stars At Glamour’s Women Of The Year Awards

Selena Gomez, Jenna Lyons, Katie Couric and Chelsea Clinton were among the impressive array of women to attend last night’s Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards, a yearly event during which stars of film, TV, fashion and sports share the stage with women whose names might not be as recognizable, but who’ve made equally impressive contributions.

The event, held at at New York City’s Carnegie Hall, honored ten influential women, each introduced by a wonderfully diverse group of presenters, including Chelsea Handler, who introduced honoree, Lena Dunham. Olympians Gabby Douglas and Missy Franklin were introduced by Mary J. Blige, and a newly single Selena Gomez was presented with the Independent Spirit award for her accomplishments in entertainment, as well as being the youngest U.S. ambassador for UNICEF by her friend Ethan Hawke. Also on hand: Rory Kennedy honoring her mother Ethel, and hip-hop star Pharrell Williams who lauded Iraqi-born architect Zaha Hadid, best known for designing the aquatic center for the London Olympics.

