Selena Gomez Just Shared Photos From Her Roller Park Adventure & They’re Fab

It seems like this girl is having such a wonderful summer. She just returned from her birthday getaway in Italy, and most recently Selena Gomez shared Instagram photos from her rollerskating adventure. The former Disney Channel star hit the roller rink this weekend with some gal pals and guy pals, and it truly looked like such a fun evening. It’s the perfect combination. Music. Disco balls. Friends. Food. Roller blades. Boom. A recipe for success! “Siri play ‘I wanna be your lover’,” Gomez captioned the dramatic solo shot of herself (stretching?) on the rink’s disco floor. Her friends rock an intense pose in the second photo too.

Gomez isn’t often on Instagram so this is a rare treat from the “Wolves” singer. Her previous post was a joyful message and cute photo from her birthday trip back in July. “Well I’m 27 now,” she wrote. “I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday. Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU.” She is blessed and truly grateful. Despite not loving social media, she does do a good job of updating her fans and sending them love.

The “Come & Get It” singer took a long hiatus from social media in the fall of 2018. Gomez explained that she just needed some me time. While promoting her new film The Dead Don’t Die, the singer and actress discussed the negative impact she thinks social media is having on our generation. “I think our world is going through a lot. I would say for my generation, specifically, social media has really been terrible,” she said while speaking at a press conference. According to Variety, the “Wolves” singer continued saying, “It does scare me when you see how exposed these young boys and young girls are. They are not aware of the news. I think it’s dangerous for sure. I don’t think people are getting the right information sometimes.”

She has since returned to social media, but definitely uses it sparingly. Which makes her posts all the more special! Exhibit A:

Exhibit B:

Exhibit C: