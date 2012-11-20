Selena Gomez Inks Deal With Adidas One Month After Justin Bieber Does

It seems Selena Gomez is quickly becoming a mini-mogul: She’s had a slew of hit records, an Emmy-winning television show (Disney’s “Wizards of Waverly Place”), and she’s a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador who designs a line for Kmart in her spare time. Clearly, the 20-year-old isn’t slowing down anytime soon, as Adidas’ teen-friendly NEO label not only just named her “global style icon,” but also hooked her up with a gig as the line’s newest guest designer and style ambassador.

According to WWD, Gomez’s role with the company will include designing seasonal lines appropriate for her young fans, as well as appearing in the brand’s print, digital and retail campaigns. Things Selena might know a thing or two about, considering her on-and-off boyfriend Justin Bieber inked a similar deal with the label’s sportswear line last month.

Given the confounding nature of their relationship (which you can observe here, thanks to this handy social media breakup chart), we can only hope that working for the same label will bring them back together officially. After all, they are this generation’s Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears, and it would be sad to see them completely fall apart. What a great story: Adidas brought us back together!

Check out a video below celebrating the new partnership, where she paints the town green—literally.