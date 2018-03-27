Selena Gomez Accused of Being a ‘Hypocrite’ for Her March for Our Lives Post

Selena Gomez isn’t known for her politics, so fans were surprised when she attended the March for Our Lives demonstration on Saturday and posted corresponding Instagrams calling for better gun control legislation. But not everyone was pleased with her actions.

Soon after the 25-year-old singer shared an Instagram of her and her friend attending the student-led march in Los Angeles, she was flooded with comments accusing her of being a “hypocrite” for a tweet she posted two years ago about police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement.

In honor of March for Our Lives, the “Wolves” singer posted three Instagrams of her and other marchers with signs calling for gun control. Each Instagram included the same caption about how Gomez didn’t want the demonstration to be “just an Instagram post.”

“I don’t want this to just be an Instagram post anymore. PLEASE. ENOUGH. These people, families and CHILDREN have suffered enough. Today we march for our lives. I’m going to continue to trust god with the future and also play my part in bringing change. #marchforourlives #notjustahashtag,” Gomez wrote.

Immediately, the internet referenced a 2016 tweet that Gomez wrote in response to a critic who asked why she hadn’t publicly spoken out about Black Lives Matter or police brutality.

“oh lol so that means if I hashtag something I save lives? No -I could give two fucks about ‘sides’. You don’t know what I do,” Gomez responded.

Considering that Gomez hashtagged her March for Our Lives Instagrams with “#notjustahashtag,” critics considered her a hypocrite for slamming the use of social media and hashtags to promote political movements in 2016. Several users also pointed out the hypocrisy in Gomez’s 2016 suggestion that hashtags don’t save lives. Others also lambasted her for reducing Black Lives Matter to a hashtag.

Though Gomez hasn’t responded to the criticism, she seems to have heard it loud and clear. Shortly after she was flooded with hypocrisy accusations, Gomez disabled comments on all three March for Our Lives Instagrams. It should be noted that Gomez’s tweet was two years ago, she might have learned from her mistakes. But still, disabling Instagram comments instead of tackling the criticism head-on isn’t the right move.