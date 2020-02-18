Breakups are never easy, especially after almost a decade of on-again, off-again dating. Selena Gomez “hurt” Justin Bieber before his relationship with Hailey Baldwin, but it’s not in the way you think. Before Justin, 25, reunited with (and married) Hailey, 23, in 2018, he dated Selena on and off for eight years. The couple split for the final time in March 2018, a couple months before Justin reconnected with Hailey.

In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the “Yummy” singer opened up about how he was “hurt” by his breakup with the former Disney Channel star and why he wasn’t ready for a committed relationship at the time Hailey came back into the picture. As Justin explained, he was “hurt” by Selena because of the guilt he had for why their relationship didn’t work.

“I think I was just hurt from my previous relationship,” he said. “I think I still was dealing with a lot of unforgiveness and all that sort of stuff. To be honest, I don’t think I even knew what I was really struggling with at the time. I don’t think I knew I was dealing with unforgiveness.”

He continued, “Before that, in my previous relationship, I went off and just went crazy and went wild, just was being reckless. This time I took the time to really build myself and focus on me, and try to make the right decisions and all that sort of stuff. And yeah, I got better.”

Though Justin wasn’t ready to settle down when he reconnected with Hailey, his mindset changed when he realized what an amazing partner he has. “I’m freaking married now. I got the best wife in the world. She supports me through so much. I’m really honored to be her husband.”

Justin and Hailey married in a courthouse wedding in September 2018. The two wed in a formal ceremony in front of famous friends like Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Jaden Smith a year later. So happy it worked out, Justin and Hails.