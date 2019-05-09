Selena Gomez Is ‘Happy & Doing Great’ Even Though She Skipped The Met Gala

The “Wolves” singer is enjoying some time for herself. A source told E! News that in 2019, Selena Gomez is focusing on health and wellness. She is apparently very “happy” despite skipping the Met Gala this year. Apparently, the pop-star is enjoying some time away from the spotlight. “She’s happy, healthy and doing great,” the source explained. “She’s happy to just be with friends.”

This yearning for privacy doesn’t come as a complete surprise. The 26-year-old took a social media hiatus back in the fall of 2018. She then released her song, “Anxiety,” a collaboration with Julia Michaels. Since then, the source says, Gomez has taken on more and more professionally, but wants to keep her private life out of the public eye. Away from scrutiny or any kind of pressure.

“Selena loves what she does and she loves her fans, but she doesn’t like the pressure and expectations of being under a microscope,” the source said.

While most of her peers geared up for this year’s glitzy Met Gala in New York City, Gomez was enjoying a night out at Disneyland with some friends in Anaheim, California. Honestly, she might win. A Sunday at Magic Kingdom sounds heavenly right now.

Gomez recently opened up about going to therapy, making time for alone time, and having faith in love in an interview with Coach’s “Dream It Real” podcast.

“Last year, I took a lot of time off,” the singer said. “I think that I needed a moment to myself because I do feel like I was growing and changing.”

“I am a believer of therapy,” she added. “I think that I have had opportunities where I kinda reflect on the younger me, and I think that a lot of the times I wished that I could hug my younger self. I wish I could have done and experienced a lot of things, maybe, a little differently.”