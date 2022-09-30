Selena Just Responded to ‘Vile’ Comments Toward Hailey For Dating Justin After Her

Hailey Bieber recently addressed the rumors Justin Bieber cheated on Selena Gomez to be with her. Now, Selena has responded to Hailey’s Call Her Daddy interview with a message for her so-called “fans”.

In a video shared on TikTok, Selena responded to all the negative vitriol Hailey faced when she and Justin got married. “I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” Selena said in the video, in defense of Hailey. “All I have to say is, it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words, ’cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it.” She continued, referencing her beauty line, “If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means. And that is—words matter. Truly matter.”

Selena went on to say that any negativity isn’t coming from her. “So, it ain’t comin’ from me. And I just want all of you to know, that I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else. And I’m really grateful to all of you for hearing me out. So, have a wonderful rest of your day.” Her sentiments echo that of Hailey’s, who said on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she and Selena are on good terms. “I respect her, there’s no drama personally,” she said. “That’s why I’m like, it’s all respect. It’s all love. That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that’s fine.”

She then explained how the three of them talked about their relationships and it brought a clearer understanding from all sides, saying it gave her “a lot of peace” and that the three of them “know what happened.” “It is what it is,” she said. “You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative and there’s gonna be new ones that come. It’s never gonna end and that’s why I get to the point — that’s why I didn’t speak about a lot of this stuff.”

In the podcast Call Her Daddy episode which aired on Spotify on September 28, 2022, host Alex Cooper broached the topic of Hailey and Justin’s relationship, including why there was so much backlash to their engagement online. “The timing was obviously very rapid and very fast. Which now, being four years past that, I totally get that. It seemed really drastic and really crazy. It felt correct for the two of us at the time and clearly, we were right because here we are four years later,” Hailey explained, and alluded to the controversy over Justin’s breakup with Selena.

Alex got a little more direct with her line of questioning after that, mentioning how “confused” people were about the timeline Hailey was talking about. “Your husband was in a very public relationship [with Selena Gomez]. People were obsessed with them being together.” She then asked the million-dollar question: “Were you ever with Justin, romantically, at the same time as her?” Hailey paused for a moment. “No, not one time… When he and I started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship, I was raised better than that.” Hailey stressed. “A lot of the hate comes from like, ‘Oh you stole him’ and the fact that he wished he ended up with someone else. And that’s fine, you can wish that all you want, but it’s not the case.” She continued: “I understand how it looks from the outside, but that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for [Justin and Selena] to close that door, but of course, there’s a very long history there and I respect that a lot,” she explained.

