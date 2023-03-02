The Astrology of Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber Explains Why They’re Feuding

Scroll To See More Images

The battle of the exes continues (and it’s all Justin Bieber’s fault). Just kidding, Beliebers! Instead of assuming all the theories surrounding this oversaturated love triangle are true, we’re taking it a step further and looking to the astrology of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, because it speaks volumes about what this celebrity feud is all about.

This feud goes much deeper than the eye-brow conspiracy that transpired right after SelGo posted a video of herself on TikTok. Quick recap of what’s going on between Selena and Hailey—a few hours after Gomez posted about “accidentally laminating” her eyebrows too much, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram stories and posted a selfie where she wrote: “This was an accident?????” directly over her eyebrow. The shadiness doesn’t stop there, because soon after this, the cosmetics mogul went ahead and posted a screenshot of her FaceTime with none other than Hailey Bieber, where they’re both zoomed in on their eyebrows.

So, what are the subliminal reasons for Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber behavior toward Selena Gomez? Selena being Justin Bieber’s ex is the most obvious reason for Hailey, of course. Selena Gomez also just usurped Kylie Jenner’s reign as the most followed woman on Instagram. With all of this in mind, it makes sense why Selena Gomez fans would be speculating!

The Astrology of Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber

I’m not going to lie—when I put Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s birth charts together, I immediately gasped. These two women square (an astrological term for “challenge”) the heck out of each other!

Both SelGo and Hailey were also born with personal planets in anaretic and critical degrees—0 and 29, symbolic of the very beginning and very end—which can be equally as fated as it is problematic. By no means am I taking sides here, but despite the fact that they both have their sun—symbol of the ego and soul purpose—occupying the 12th house of sacrifice, hidden enemies and self-undoing and unconscious realms—Selena was born with her sun at 29 degrees of Cancer, and Hailey at zero degrees of Sagittarius. This would make Selena more of an “older soul,” than Hailey given the anaretic degree she carries in her cosmic footprint. Keep this in mind, because Selena’s sun in Cancer affects Hailey’s birth chart in a very interesting and complicated way.

In addition to the being the ruler of the “ego,” the sun is also a symbol of one’s divine light. Since Hailey was born with Sagittarius rising, Selena’s sun (along with her Venus, Chiron and Mercury) are in Hailey’s eighth house of transformation, rebirth, obsession and secrets. What does this mean? Well, it can mean their dynamic can cause an “ego death”, because the power dynamics and undeniable tensions at play in this relationship are not for the faint of heart.

This eighth house dynamic is triggering for both SelGo and Hailey for very different reasons. In Selena’s case, having three personal planets in Hailey’s domineering eighth house could feel emotionally and psychologically unsettling. Selena’s instincts could make her feel like Hailey is onto her (or that she simply can’t escape her ex, his wife and their shared past). In Hailey’s case, three of Selena’s personal planets overlay her eighth house, which could feel too close for comfort. Hailey may feel like she can’t hide certain truths from Selena or set healthy boundaries when it comes to her husband’s ex. What’s even more bizarre to fathom—because you simply can’t deny astrology—is that Selena’s sun makes an *exact* square to Hailey’s Venus in Libra. Yes, both planets are at 29 degrees, and in cardinal signs!

As much as I want to avoid feeding into the drama and gossip, it doesn’t get more antagonistic than the astrology of Selena and Hailey. Ambitious cardinal signs take the lead in both of their birth charts, as they initiate cycles and bring momentum to stagnant energies. Their cardinal signs square off with each other, which makes their dynamic frustrating, competitive and ego-driven.

This so-called “love triangle” could’ve really done a number on both Selena and Hailey’s self-esteem, even if it’s something they’ve never really spoken about. They both have their moon in warrior-like Aries, and just a few degrees away from each other, which means they’re in opposition with Justin Bieber’s Libra moon. This is very important, considering the indecision he more than likely experienced once upon a time, when it came to his two loves.

Another way to look at the magnitude of this tumultuous aspect, specifically when referring to Bieber’s connection to both Selena and Hailey: Justin was born with his planetary ruler, Neptune, conjunct Uranus in Capricorn. While this is a generational aspect among those born during 1990-96, it still plays a crucial role in this particular synastry. For instance, Bieber’s Neptune (deception, illusion, fantasies) conjunct Uranus (rebellion, genius, unconventionality) is the focal point of a T-Square (which becomes a Grand Cross) between him, Hailey and Selena. This not only challenges his Libra moon (security, emotional foundation) and his wife’s Venus in (love language, self esteem) in partnership-oriented Libra but also Selena and Hailey’s moon signs in overzealous and combative Aries. And in addition to being the first sign of the zodiac, the cardinal fire sign Aries will stop at nothing to win and be the best. Catch my drift?

Selena also brings truth to light when it comes to the unconscious side of these toxic relationship dynamics, as her sun directly opposes Bieber’s Neptune-Uranus in Capricorn. This also serves a focal point within the Grand Cross of this third party and three’s a company situation. My reason for bringing Justin in the mix? With synastry as complicated as this, anyone would struggle with feeling confident and secure in their relationship, which is probably why there is so much unspoken tension between all three of these individuals. Justin may be married now, but these three individuals are equally as drawn to each other as they are triggered by each other. Justin could’ve felt like he was being pulled in two completely opposite directions at one point in time, similar to the two opposing fish portrayed by his zodiac archetype, Pisces. Just being near each other is intoxicating, and the fire emanating off of Selena and Hailey can be hazardous.

This could have turned into resentment over time, which isn’t ideal either. Hailey’s moon in Aries is also conjunct (directly over) Selena’s Midheaven, which is fueled by her Mars in hypercritical Virgo that just so happens to hover over Selena’s Jupiter via her second house of comfort, values and sense of security. This is a tough one, because in addition to their eighth house synastry—evoking both of their shadowy attributes—Hailey’s strategic and methodical Mars in Virgo could easily influence Selena’s confidence levels and overall self-esteem.

However, when we turn it around and look at the overlay on Hailey’s chart, Selena’s Jupiter occupies Hailey’s ninth house of belief systems. Selena’s Jupiter over Hailey’s Mars already fuels Hailey’s angry and passionate side, specifically when it pertains to belief systems around her marriage to Justin. Why? Well, their Mars-Jupiter conjunction is ruled by Mercury, and Selena’s Mercury (conjunct the wounded healer, Chiron) occupies Hailey’s eighth house of intimacy and jealousy. Despite trying to move on and away from the Bieber drama, it’s as though the tabloids can’t help but drag Selena into Hailey & Justin’s drama.

I don’t believe in promoting frenemies, but the astrology between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber is tough and their feud is clear as day.