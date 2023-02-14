Selena Gomez Just Responded to Claims Hailey Bieber Shaded Her on TikTok—’Be Nice’

Putting it to rest. Selena Gomez just responded to Hailey Bieber’s TikTok drama. The Only Murders in the Building star commented on a TikTok about her supposed feud with the model and put out the flames about fan speculation.

In January 2023, Hailey shared a video of herself, Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye lip-syncing to a TikTok audio trend that sang, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.” Many fans speculated it to be about Selena after she was body-shamed by paparazzi while posing in a bathing suit.

“Is she for real? Did she really?” TikToker @ellenacuario said in her video with a video in the green screen background connecting the dots between the articles of Selena and Hailey. “I’m not really an avid follower of the situation but isn’t Hailey the one that like, begged Selena to tell off her fans for bullying her? I mean, Hailey’s a b—-h.” The TikTok creator added in the caption, “The whole BALDWIN clan needs to go.” Selena then commented on the video, “It’s ok! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x.” Hailey put the speculation to rest in another TikTok explaining the situation. “I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random TikTok sound for fun,” she commented.

In a conversation with Call Her Daddy’s Alexandra Cooper back in September 2022, Hailey talked about how the two are on amicable terms. “I respect her, there’s no drama personally,” she said. “That’s why I’m like, it’s all respect. It’s all love. That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that’s fine.” She then explained how the three of them talked about their relationships and it brought a clearer understanding from all sides, saying it gave her “a lot of peace” and that the three of them “know what happened.” “It is what it is,” she said. “You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative and there’s gonna be new ones that come. It’s never gonna end and that’s why I get to the point — that’s why I didn’t speak about a lot of this stuff.”

When she was asked if she ever cheated on Justin, she responded. “No, not one time. When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship — ever, at any point. … It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship, I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that.” She continued, “I think that there are situations where you can still kind of have, like, back and forth with someone, but even that was not the situation. I can say, period, point blank: I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it. And I had been involved with him since I was 18.”

Hailey and Justin met in 2009, through her dad Stephen Baldwin. At the time, Justin was dating Selena. Hailey and Justin met again in 2011, but it wasn’t until 2016 during one of Justin’s breaks from Selena that rumors of a budding romance between Justin and Hailey began to circulate. The couple was confirmed through a photo of Justin locking lips with Hailey in 2016. Somewhere between 2016 and 2018, Hailey and Justin would break up and the Canadian pop star would infamously reignite his relationship with Selena. Hailey and Justin transitioned to being on non-speaking terms; she even told The Times: “We went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends. We didn’t speak for quite some time, and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We’ve moved past that.”

After he broke up with Selena for the final time, he reunited with Hailey and he proposed to her in the Bahamas in 2018. Justin confirmed that he proposed through an Instagram post, “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly.” They married in a courthouse wedding in September 2018, just four months after reuniting and two months after announcing their engagement. A year later, they celebrated their love again at their second wedding in South Carolina.

