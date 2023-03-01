Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber’s Drama Now Involves Justin’s Mom—An Explanation of Their Feud & ‘Mean Girl’ Claims

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve been on Jelena and Jailey TikTok recently, you may be confused about Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s drama, what happened between them and where they are now.

Selena and Justin Bieber dated on and off from 2010 to 2018. Justin and Hailey dated for six months in 2016 before reuniting in 2018, a month after Justin’s breakup with Selena. Justin and Hailey got engaged in July 2018 and married in September 2018. In an interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in 2022, Hailey explained how she and Justin got back together and confirmed that he and Selena were already broken up by the time they reunited. “When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever — at any point,” she explained. “I’m not interested in doing that and I never was. … I can say — period, point blank — I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody,” Hailey said. She continued, “It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship.”

Though she and Justin were both single when they got back together in 2018, Hailey added that she could “understand” how her and Justin’s relationship could look different “from the outside.” She continued, “That was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door. They were not in a relationship at that time, but of course, there’s a very long history there. … It has nothing to do with me. I know that it closed a chapter and I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way.”

So what is Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s drama? Read on for an explanation of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s drama and what’s happened between them.

What is Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s drama?

What is Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s drama? Read on for a timeline of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s drama, and where they are now.

February 2023: Hailey Bieber is accused of shading Selena Gomez by posting her duet without her

Hailey Bieber was accused of shading Selena Gomez in February 2023 when she posted an Instagram Story with Rema’s 2022 song, “Calm Down.” Selena was featured on a remix of Rema’s “Calm Down” in August 2022; however, the version Hailey posted was Rema’s solo rendition without Selena, which led to accusations she was shading her.

February 2023: Justin Bieber’s mom “likes” a tweet about Selena Gomez leaving Twitter following her drama with Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette, liked and unliked a tweet about Selena Gomez leaving social media amid her drama with Hailey Bieber in February 2023, according to screenshots. Selena announced her break from social media in an Instagram Live at the time. “I’m good,” she said. “I love who I am, I don’t care. I’m big, I’m not, I don’t care. I love who I am. And yeah, I’m gonna be taking a second from social media ’cause this is a little silly. And I’m 30, I’m too old for this. But I love you guys so much! And I will see you guys sooner than later. I’m just gonna take a break from everything.”

After unliking the tweet, Pattie seemed to respond to the drama between Selena and Hailey in a cryptic tweet about “hate.” “Hate is ugly. Don’t be ugly,” she wrote.

February 2023: Hailey Bieber is accused of copying Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber was accused of copying Selena Gomez amid their drama in February 2023. That month, a TikTok video posted by user @seriousjacob went viral with side-by-side photos of Hailey and Selena wearing similar outfits. The user also compared Selena’s HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef, which debuted in 2020, to Hailey’s YouTube series, “What’s in My Kitchen?”, which debuted in 2022. The user also compared the cursive “G” tattoo Selena has behind her ear, which she got in 2015 in honor of her sister Gracie, to a similar cursive letter tattoo behind Hailey’s ear.

February 2023: Selena Gomez thanks a fan for acknowledging her struggles after her breakup from Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez thanked a fan for acknowledging her struggles after her breakup from Justin Bieber in 2018 in a comment in a comment on a TikTok video in February 2023. “Does anybody just feel really bad for Selena Gomez? Like can you imagine going through a breakup so publicly with a guy who you were in love with for seven years and then like two months later he just marries someone,” TikTok user @essymakingsounds said in the video. “And then you have a chronic illness or an autoimmune disease — I can’t imagine that it’s fun. Living with that and the flareups in the public eye while people are watching you.”

The user continued, “And then dealing with mental health when life is hard enough already. Kudos to her for being so brave and so public and so open about her journey. But I bet if we ever walked a day in her shoes — where everything is so publicized — that would be so hard. So whenever I think about a hard day, I think about Selena Gomez. I feel bad saying that but if she can do it then everybody can.”

Selena thanked the user in the comments and revealed that the TikTok “made” her “cry.” “That made me cry 🥹 thank you!” she wrote.

February 2023: Selena Gomez defends Taylor Swift after Hailey Bieber TikTok

Selena Gomez defended Taylor Swift after a video of Haley Bieber dissing her friend resurfaced on TikTok in February 2023. The video was from TBS’ reality singing competition show, Drop the Mic, which Hailey co-hosted with Method Man. In the clip, Method Man could be seen introducing the next performance as a “a one-on-one rap battle full of the meanest lyrics about a celebrity since Taylor Swift’s last album” as Hailey stuck out her tongue and rolled her eyes. “THISS is real Hailey ‘Bieber’ mean girl // matona // A Bully,” TikTok user @duckcopycat0 captioned the video.

In a since-deleted comment, Selena defended Taylor. “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

February 2023: Kylie Jenner responds to claims they shaded Selena Gomez’s eyebrows

Kylie Jenner responded to claims she and Hailey Bieber shaded Selena Gomez’s eyebrows in February 2023. “this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly,” Kylie commented on a TikTok video posted by user @devotedly.yours explaining the drama. Selena also commented, writing, “Agreed @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

February 2023: Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner are accused of shading Selena Gomez’s eyebrows

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner were accused of shading Selena Gomez’s eyebrows in February 2023. That month, Selena posted a TikTok video of her bushy eyebrows, telling her followers, “I accidentally laminated my eyebrows too much.” After Selena’s TikTok video, Kylie posted a photo on her Instagram Story of her own eyebrows with the caption, “This was an accident?” She followed the photo with a screenshot of a FaceTime call between her and Hailey of them showing closeups of their eyebrows.

February 2023: Selena Gomez responds to claims Hailey Bieber shaded her

Selena Gomez responded to claims Hailey Bieber shaded her after she was body-shamed in a comment on TikTok video posted by user @ellenacuario in February 2023. “It’s ok! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x,” Selena commented.

February 2023: Hailey Bieber responds to claims she shaded Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber responded to claims she shaded Selena Gomez after she was body-shamed in a since-deleted TikTok in January 2023. “I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random tik tok sound for fun. It’s not directed at anyone,” Hailey commented on TikTok user @riristea‘s video about her alleged shade.

January 2023: Hailey Bieber is accused of shading Selena Gomez after she was body-shamed

Hailey Bieber was accused of shading Selena Gomez after she was body-shamed in a since-deleted TikTok video in January 2023. The video sees Hailey and her friends, Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye, lip-syncing the sound, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right.”

The video came after Selena was body-shamed over photos of her on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and photos of her at the Golden Globes. Selena responded to the the body-shaming in an Instagram Live in January 2023. “I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” she said. “But we don’t care.”

November 2022: Selena Gomez responds to her photo with Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez responded to her viral photo with Hailey Bieber in an interview with Vulture in November 2022. “That recent photo released of you and Hailey Bieber felt full circle. What was the story behind it? I thought it was powerful of you guys to publicly be like, “We’re moving on,” Vulture asked Selena, who responded, “Thank you. Yeah, it’s not a big deal. It’s not even a thing.”

October 2022: Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber pose for their first photo together

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber posed for their first public photo together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ 2nd annual gala in October 2022. The photo came weeks after Hailey’s interview about Selena and her husband, Justin Bieber, on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

September 2022: Hailey Bieber responds to Selena Gomez feud rumors on “Call Her Daddy”

Hailey Bieber respondeed to rumors she and Selena Gomez were in a feud on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast in September 2022. During the interview, Hailey denied that she never dated her husband, Justin Bieber, while he was still dating Selena Gomez. (Selena and Justin broke up in May 2018. He got back together with Hailey in June 2018.)

“When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever — at any point,” she explained. “I’m not interested in doing that and I never was. … I can say — period, point blank — I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody,” Hailey said on “Call Her Daddy.” She continued, “It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship.” Hailey added that she could “understand” how her and Justin’s relationship could look different “from the outside.” She continued, “That was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door. They were not in a relationship at that time, but of course, there’s a very long history there. … It has nothing to do with me. I know that it closed a chapter and I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way.”

Hailey also revealed during the podcast that she and Selena have spoken since she married Justin. “That’s why I’m like, it’s all respect, it’s all love,” she said. “That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect then that’s fine. … Which had brought me a lot of peace and I’m like, ‘We know what happened it is what it is.’ You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative.”

Hailey also responded to claims she “stole” Justin from Selena. “This is so crazy, I’ve literally never talked about this ever,” she said. “A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from [people thinking], like, ‘Oh, you stole him.’ It’s about people knowing the truth. Because there’s a truth.”She continued, “It just comes from, like, the fact that they wished he had ended up with someone else, and that’s fine,” she said. “Like, you can wish that all you want but that’s just not the case.” She also claimed that Justin was also hurt by the comparisons between her and Selena. “I know that for him that’s hurtful because if we have moved on, why can’t you?” she said.

When asked if she had a message for fans who still want Justin and Selena to be together, Hailey told Cooper, “The first thing I would say is you’re not obligated to like me, but I believe that no matter what there can always be mutual respect between people and to me that means, you don’t have to say anything. You don’t have to like me, but you don’t have to say anything either because behind this person that you’re looking at on a screen is a person with a brain and a heart and emotions and issues that I face and so do you. … Just mutual respect and decency and know that what you say can have impact and know that.”

September 2018: Justin and Hailey Bieber marry

Justin and Hailey Bieber married at a courthouse in New York City, New York, in September 2018. They had a wedding in South Carolina the next year in September 2019.

July 2018: Justin and Hailey Bieber get engaged

Justin and Hailey Bieber got engaged in July 2018. Justin proposed to Hailey at a restaurant while they were on vacation in the Bahamas, according to TMZ.“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks,” a source told People at the time. “He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”

June 2018: Justin and Hailey Bieber get back together

Justin and Hailey Bieber, whose last name was still “Baldwin” at the time, got back together in June 2018 after they were seen together at church and at a club in Miami.

May 2018: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber break up

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber broke up for the last time in May 2018, five months after a source told People that the couple were taking a “break” in March 2018. “They weren’t getting along and decided to take a break,” the insider told People in March 2018, adding that Selena and Justin weren’t “officially” back together at the time. “It doesn’t seem like a big deal and they will probably be fine soon again.”

For more about Selena Gomez, watch her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, on Apple TV Plus. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.