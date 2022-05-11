Selena Just Responded to Claims She Shaded Hailey’s Beauty Routine & Had ‘Bad Intentions’

Just a coincidence. Selena Gomez responded to Hailey Baldwin shade claims and denied that she had any “bad intentions” when she shared a video similar to one posted by her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife.

The shade claims started on May 10, 2022, when Selena posted a TikTok video of her skin care routine, which showed her using various skin care products as Fleetwood Mac’s “Dream” played over her post. The TikTok came less than a week after Hailey posted a YouTube video of her sharing her skin care and makeup routine in a “Get Ready With Me” post for the Met Gala. “LOL I know who she’s referring to,” a user commented on Selena’s TikTok. “Wait … is she tryna make fun of you know who,” another commenter wrote.

After assumptions she shaded Hailey, Selena took to her comment comments to deny that she had any “idea” her TikTok would be interpreted that way. “This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health,” she wrote. “Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon,” Selena wrote before turning off comments on the video.

Selena and Justin dated on and off from 2010 to 2018. Hailey, who dated Justin in 2016 before he reunited with Selena, married Justin in 2018, less than a year after they got back together. In a YouTube video in April 2021, Hailey hinted that she deleted her Twitter due to comparisons to Selena. “After getting married especially, it really opened me up to this new kind of level of attention,” she said at the time. “I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was the comparison aspect, of body comparison, looks comparison, behavior comparison.”

She went on to note that the bullying affected her mental health so much that it made her “question everything” and wonder if she was “delusional.” “I think when you’re going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again, it starts to mess with your mind, and then you start to question everything,” she said. “You’re like, ‘Is there something that I’m not seeing that they see? Maybe they’re right.’ It got to such a low point for me that I was like, ‘Honestly, maybe I’m delusional.’ It’s like separating two realities, essentially.”

Hailey also revealed that the bullying was why she deleted her Twitter and limits her use of her other social media as well. “One of the things that I found really helpful to me was I started doing something where I don’t go on Instagram she said.” “I don’t even have a Twitter anymore, because there was never really a time I’d go on there that I didn’t feel like it was a very toxic environment…The thought of even opening the app gives me such bad anxiety that I feel like I’m gonna throw up.”

Though Hailey didn’t name Selena, BuzzFeed notes that the timeline of the “last two and a half years” seems to reference the increase in comparisons between her and her husband’s ex-girlfriend after her and Justin’s wedding in 2018. In December 2020, Justin slammed a Selena fan who told other fans to “go after” Hailey. “This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better,” he wrote at the time. “I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day to day.” He continued, “It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love most in this world. It is not right.”