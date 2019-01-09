Selena Gomez & Hailey Baldwin Wore the Same Sweater & Slayed in Their Own Ways

Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin wore the same sweater, but before someone starts on the “Who Wore It Better?” B.S., both women slayed in their own ways. It’s known that Baldwin and Bieber have the same taste in men (ICYMI, Baldwin is married to Gomez’s ex, Justin Bieber), but who knew they had the same taste in clothes too? The 26-year-old singer and 22-year-old model were seen wear the (almost) exact same sweater only a couple weeks of each other.

Gomez was the first to wear the sweater on December 29 when she was photographed at lunch with her friends at La Scala in Beverly Hills in a gray Balenciaga turtleneck. The “Back to You” singer paired the sweater, which featured a big Balenciaga label in the center, with dark jeans, loafers, hoops and her hair in a loose updo.

Baldwin, on the other hand, went more casual with her look. The model, whose last name on Instagram is now Bieber, was seen wearing the sweater on a date with her husband in Los Angeles on January 7. Like Gomez’s, Baldwin’s sweater was also gray and featured a big Balenciaga logo in the center. But unlike Gomez’s, Baldwin’s sweater was a hoodie, with a pouch, a hood and strings. The model paired the clothing item with a teddy coat, plaid pants and white sneakers. Baldwin also wore the sweater a few days earlier with gold hoops, black pants and a long coat with her hair up.

It didn’t take long for fans to compare the two, with Gomez’s fans accusing Baldwin of “copying” the “Wolves” singer. “Copycat! She have her hair up like selena, she have big golden earings like selena and she have Black pants and she almost has the exact same sweatshirt like SELENA!?!?!?” one fan wrote.

To the fans comparing them, stop. Both Gomez and Baldwin look great in the sweater and styled it in their own ways. The fact they wore similar sweaters a couple weeks from each other is a mere coincidence. So let’s stop comparing them and let them be.