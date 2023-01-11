Selena Gomez Looks Like A Goddess In Velvet Valentino At The Golden Globes

Scroll To See More Images

If there’s one celebrity fans have been eager to see at the 80th Annual Golden Globes awards, it’s Selena Gomez and it’s safe to say that Selena Gomez’s Golden Globes look for 2023 did not disappoint. The Only Murders in the Building actress, arrived on the red carpet in a decadent velvet gown.

This is Selena Gomez’s first Golden Globes nomination and based on the outpouring of love for her on social media, fans could not be more excited. The actress and Rare Beauty founder is nominated in the Best Television Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series category. Only Murders in the Building is nominated for Best TV Series—Musical or Comedy and Gomez’s co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short are both nominated in the best actor category for the show as well. While Martin and Short both received nominations for the show in 2022, this is Gomez’s first time being nominated.

This year, attendees are leaning into high glamour for the Golden Globes red carpet—a shift from the selection of formal-wear crop tops that appeared at the 2022 Oscars—you can see all of the red carpet looks here. Selena Gomez’s red carpet look topped the charts in terms of traditional Hollywood glamour. She was one of the last celebrities to arrive on the Golden Globes’ red carpet and the wait was well worth it.

Selena Gomez wore a long velvet gown by Valentino to the 80th Annual Golden Globes awards. The column-shaped Valentino gown is comprised of multiple show-stopping statement details. The strapless dress featured a small cut-out in the bust and a slit up the center and most notably had oversized eggplant-colored puffy sleeves with a long train draping onto the red carpet. She paired the gown with open-toe black platform heels for a touch of modern flair.

This look was a more traditionally dramatic approach to red-carpet dressing for Gomez who usually opts for more modern looks with full sequins, mini dresses or silk material. Since a Golden Globe nomination is a milestone in Gomez’s career, her traditional old-Hollywood look felt appropriate to symbolize the moment.

For hair, Selena Gomez swept her long brown locks into a super-high ponytail with the help of hairstylist Marissa Marino. For makeup, the Rare Beauty founder wore a glowy foundation (and maybe some Rare Beauty blush) with subtle purple eye makeup to match the sleeves of her dress. Her lipstick had a slight purple tint as well.

There’s a trend going around Hollywood right now to ditch necklaces and let collarbones steal the show. Selena Gomez was on board with a bare neck—this allowed her diamond drop earring to stand out as her main accessory.

Selena Gomez recently teased the release of her third studio album on her Instagram story back in December. Following the release of Gomez’s song and documentary, My Mind and Me, fans are eager to hear Gomez’s new music. With a new album release comes plenty of award show red carpet opportunities and it will be interesting to see if Gomez’s more mature style choices continue.