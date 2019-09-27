Selena Gomez Gets Honest About Her Mental Health In This Video & It’s So Inspiring

While it’s a long way out from #MentalHealthAwareness month in May, that doesn’t mean that we can’t cultivate a little bit of support for our wellness every day. It’s why we’re watching Selena Gomez’s mental health struggles video, which was released this week on social media, today. The 27-year-old gave a particularly moving speech on September 13 at McLean Hospital in Boston, where she was awarded their 2019 McLean Award for being so vocal about her struggles in recent years. As always, Gomez spoke bravely about her experiences, and we promise it’s comforting to hear her own perspective.

Selena Gomez started her speech by revealing her lowest point. “I think that we are better when we tell the truth and so this is my truth. Last year, I was suffering mentally and emotionally and I wasn’t able to stay all kept up and together,” she began. Gomez is likely referring to last fall, when she checked herself into a rehab treatment center to address her struggles with anxiety and depression.

“I wasn’t able to keep a smile or to keep things looking normal,” she explains in the video. “It felt like all of my pain and my anxiety washed over me all at once and it was one of the scariest moments of my life. I sought support and the doctors were able to give me a clear diagnosis.” Thankfully, this diagnosis saved her. But it wasn’t without some hesitation. “The moment I received that information, I actually felt equal parts of terrified and relieved,” she said. “Terrified, obviously, because that veil was lifted, but relieved that I had the knowledge of why I had suffered for so many years with depression and anxiety. I never had full answers, awareness or anything about this condition.”

With answers, however, Selena had a plan. “I began to face it head on, as my mother taught me to face my fears and challenges when I was younger,” she shared. “I actually sought out the help that I needed. I got educated. I talked to a lot of people who were suffering from the same things. I read a lot about it and it was something that kind of took over and I became very passionate about it.”

Selena was honest about her own position as a celebrity when it comes to mental health resources, however. She cited how she was able to meet with her doctors and specialists. “I’m just fortunate enough to be able to work with some of the greatest doctors and psychiatrists and amazing people to help guide me personally through my journey,” she said.

Like any journey, mental health and emotional wellness are everlasting pursuits—which Selena understands intimately. She closed her speech by admitting that “This does not mean that it has all gone away,” which is the honesty we can appreciate. That said, there is a silver lining: “I can say that after a year of a lot of intense work, that I am happier, I am healthier, and I’m in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I’ve ever been. So I’m very happy about that,” she closed. And we’re happy for her, too.