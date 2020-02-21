Fans Think Selena Gomez’s New Song ‘Feel Me’ Is About Justin Bieber Cheating

Scroll To See More Images

It’s been less than 24 hours since Sel released her new song, but fans are sure that Selena Gomez’s “Feel Me” lyrics meaning is about Justin Bieber’s cheating. The “Lose You to Love Me” singer, 27, first sang “Feel Me” on her Revival Tour in 2016. Fans were disappointed when the former Disney Channel star didn’t include it on her most recent album, Rare, which was released in January.

But Gomez had good news for fans on Friday, February 21, when she surprise-dropped “Feel Me” almost four years after she first introduced it. “On the Revival Tour, I introduced a song that you guys haven’t stopped talking about since,” the “Hands to Myself” songstress tweeted on Friday. “Soo you asked and I listened. Today, ‘Feel Me’ is out online and vinyl everywhere.”

But what is the song about? Well, as Entertainment Tonight notes, Gomez wrote the track in the middle of her on-again, off-again period with Bieber before their reunion in 2017. The couple broke up for the final time 2018, months before Bieber reconnected with (and married) his ex-girlfriend, Hailey Baldwin.

Gomez hasn’t said much about “Feel Me,” but she told a fan in January that the track was from when she was in a “different place” from when she wrote Rare. Though Gomez hints at infidelity in “Feel Me,” the track still seems like a love song, as Gomez years for her lover to be faithful. “Do you stay up late just so you don’t dream?” she sings. “Every time your lips touch another / I want you to feel me / I want you to feel me.” And given that a lot of Rare is about the aftermath of Gomez’s relationship with Bieber and how she finally realized the toxicity of it, it’s clear that the tone of “Feel Me” doesn’t fit in with the album.

Since the release of “Feel Me,” fans have speculated that “Feel Me” is about Bieber’s infidelity. The “Yummy” singer confirmed that he was unfaithful in past relationships in a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, where he revealed that he wasn’t sure if he could be with Baldwin without cheating on her when they first reunited. Other fans speculate that “Feel Me” is about how Gomez wanted Bieber to be with her when he was with others during their off periods.

“I said, ‘Listen, I’m still really hurt and still trying to figure out my way, and I’m not ready to make a commitment to you in a way that. I just don’t want to say something and do the opposite,'” he said. “I was at the point where I’d done that in the past. And I just was honest with her, I was like, ‘I’m not in a place to be faithful,’ and all this sort of stuff, that I wanted to be—but I just wasn’t there yet.”

Read the full lyrics to Selena Gomez’s “Feel Me” below.

Verse 1

No one love you like I love ya

Never cheat, never lie

Never put no one above ya

I gave you space and time

Now you’re telling me you miss it

And I’m still on your mind

We were one in a million

And love is hard to find

Pre-Chorus

Do you stay up late

Just so you don’t dream?

Chorus

Every time your lips touch another

I want you to feel me

I want you to feel me

Every time you dance with somebody

I want you to feel me

I want you to feel me

Post-Chorus

Do your days get a little bit longer?

Nights get a little bit colder?

Heartbeat a little bit louder?

Oh (Do you feel me?)

Days get a little bit longer? (Feel me)

Nights get a little bit colder? (Feel me)

Heartbeat a little bit louder?

Oh

Verse 2

When you’re running, who you run to?

Where do you go to hide?

When she ain’t giving you enough to

Get you through the night

Won’t be caught up in the middle

Of your highs and your lows

Baby, ‘long as you’re not with me

You’ll always be alone

Pre-Chorus

Do you stay up late

Just so you don’t dream?

Chorus

Every time your lips touch another

I want you to feel me

I want you to feel me

Every time you dance with somebody

I want you to feel me

I want you to feel me

Post-Chorus

Do your days get a little bit longer?

Nights get a little bit colder?

Heartbeat a little bit louder?

Oh (Do you feel me?)

Days get a little bit longer? (Feel me)

Nights get a little bit colder? (Feel me)

Heartbeat a little bit louder?

Oh

Bridge

Feel me (Feel me)

Feel me (Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh, feel me)

Feel me (Feel me)

Chorus

Every time your lips touch another

I want you to feel me

I want you to feel me

Every time you dance with somebody

I want you to feel me

I want you to feel me

Post-Chorus

Do your days get a little bit longer?

Nights get a little bit colder?

Heartbeat a little bit louder?

Oh (Do you feel me?)

Days get a little bit longer? (Feel me)

Nights get a little bit colder? (Feel me)

Heartbeat a little bit louder?

Oh

Outro

Every time your lips touch another

Oh

Every time you dance with somebody