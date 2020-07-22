Just A Roundup Of Selena Gomez’s Most Iconic Looks To Celebrate Her Birthday

Scroll To See More Images

Throughout history, Disney has again and again generated iconic celebrities—from the days of Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears in The Mickey Mouse Club all the way to Bella Thorne and Selena Gomez. And while nearly every star who started their career at Disney has managed to branch out and find their own voice and style, none has done it quite like the former Wizards of Waverly Place star. Selena Gomez’s fashion and style are unparalleled in so many ways, so allow me to take a moment and bless you with some of her most iconic Instagram ensembles of all time.

With sold-out tours, hit songs and relationships that have made many front pages (Cue all the Justin Bieber drama! You know you’ve been intrigued once or twice.), there’s no denying that Selena Gomez has become a fan favorite throughout the world. It’s honestly just a cherry on top of everything else that the singer and actress happens to have an impeccable fashion sense and swoon-worthy style. Her ability to totally stun in an outfit that seems so effortlessly put together is reason enough to keep coming back for more—and boy, is it worth it every single time.

Through the years, Selena Gomez has gifted us with so many incredible ensembles. From red carpet looks that have left our jaws on the floor to her myriad Coach campaigns where she’s posed in seriously cool designer looks, there’s no shortage of amazing Selena Gomez ‘fits. There is one place where she’s collected some of the best, though: her Instagram feed. The singer occasionally takes mental health breaks and steps away from the app (I get it.) but she always comes back to treat us to more ensembles, photoshoots and, of course, glamour. Whether it be a stunning film premiere look or simply an outfit Gomez happened to wear one night and post on the ‘gram, one thing’s for sure: Selena Gomez is truly a style icon.

To give you some fodder for your fashion mood boards, I’ve rounded up some of Selena Gomez’s most iconic Instagram ensembles. Spanning over four years, the singer and actress has worn some seriously good outfits—and the 13 below are just the tip of the iceberg. There’s no doubt that Gomez will continue to bless us with even more gorgeous looks as the years continue, and I can’t wait to see what she wears next. Until then, though, let’s take a trip down memory lane and swoon over some of Selena Gomez’s greatest style moments.

1. Her 2016 Grammy Awards ‘Fit

While Selena Gomez has attended the Grammys a handful of times, this particular year is important for two reasons. One, let’s just take a gander at her gorgeous dress. A classic stunner if I ever did see one. And two, this was a time when Gomez and Taylor Swift were BFFs—and even posed together on the red carpet. If only we knew what bad blood was to come later.

2. A Coach Moment

Selena Gomez has worked with Coach a few times, but this moment from 2017 is just too good to ignore. I’m particularly fond of that ’70s-inspired jacket she’s sporting—and the bag she designed, of course.

3. Her First Time At Cannes Film Festival

For Gomez’s first time on the Cannes red carpet, she certainly looked like a pro. Wearing a belted Louis Vuitton ensemble, the singer was as elegant as they come. And who remembers her adorable photo-op with Bill Murray? S’cute.

4. This 2018 Harper’s Bazaar Cover

No one could pull off wearing a Coach gown with motorcyclists doing stunts in the background quite like one Selena Gomez.

5. When She Matched Her Little Sister At Frozen 2

Of course, who could forget when Selena Gomez wore a matching red carpet look with her little sister for the premiere of Frozen 2 in 2019? It might not have been her most glamorous ensemble ever, but it was certainly the sweetest.

6. This S’mores & Slip Dress Situation

I’ve eaten many s’mores in my lifetime, but never have I looked so elegant while doing so. Selena Gomez standing in front of a bonfire and munching on some s’mores while slaying in an itty bitty slip dress? So casually iconic.

7. The Black Dress Of Our Dreams

When Jennifer Aniston temporarily took over hosting Ellen in 2020, Selena Gomez was one of her guests. She appeared on the show wearing a seriously stunning black midi dress that rivals any LBD on the market.

8. Her 27th Birthday Outfit

While we all know that Selena Gomez can be sexy, elegant and, quite frankly, just drop-dead gorgeous in general, the singer showed her softer side on her 27th birthday with a cute and billowy white maxi. Some girls just have it all.

9. This Matching Set Moment

At the premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3 in 2018, Selena Gomez gave us the summery matching set inspiration we all deserve.

10. A Little Lingerie Look

In 2017, Selena Gomez blessed us with a little lingerie ensemble that had everyone in IG at the time (and now, TBH) catching their breath. Oof!

11. Pretty In Pink For Dolittle

At the premiere of Dolittle—in which she played a giraffe, LOL—in January 2020, Gomez brought us all a little pretty in pink and poofy black tulle moment.

12. This Hot AF Blazer Dress

In 2016, Gomez stepped out in a simple-but-effective black blazer dress, and I have never been the same. The dress even had pockets—which is something that somehow makes this ‘fit hotter.

13. Yet Another Coach Moment

There’s no denying that Selena Gomez’s relationship with Coach has brought us some seriously swoon-worthy looks. This gold mini with sheer sleeves might be my favorite Selena Gomez look of all time.

A version of this article was originally published in 2012. Updated in July 2020.