Selena Gomez Trips and Falls While Performing ‘Kill ’Em with Kindness’

Turns out that performing in sky-high boots can lead to a pretty epic fall, as Selena Gomez proved in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last night. In the middle of singing “Kill ’Em with Kindness,” Gomez started walking down some stairs and just totally fell over. Perhaps installing stairs onstage was her first mistake, but—moving on.

Stomping down the stairs clad in a shiny leotard and black boots with a denim jacket slung around her shoulders, she hit the second step and went down, falling to her knees (ouch!!). Rather than leaping up immediately, she stayed crouched down and laughed. “First fall on the whole damn tour, can you believe it? In Tulsa, Oklahoma!” she said, looking exasperated but smiling through it. “Well, I’ll be damned.” Her backup dancers, being the true professionals they are, continued their synchronized dance with oversized bouncy balls, so—props to them.

Though her fans were quick to post lots of videos of her fall on Twitter, everyone made it clear that they were still cheering her on. “You were amazing @selenagomez sorry bout that fall tho,” one user wrote, while another said, “Selena Gomez is the only person who can fall in front of thousands of people & still be cute.” They have a good point, actually.

Selena Gomez is the only person who can fall in front of thousands of people & still be cute 💁🏽 pic.twitter.com/b915Y4dGqh — rene bean (@serenamaria) June 20, 2016

In somewhat related news, Justin Bieber fell from the stage into a trapdoor on Thursday night in Canada in between songs. Though he handled it pretty well, he wasn’t quite as PG as his ex-girlfriend. “Good thing I’m like a cat and I landed on my feet,” Bieber said after his fall. “I scared the fuck out of myself.”

Here’s Gomez’s tumble twice more, including one in slow-mo, for all of you sadists out there.