This Wardrobe Malfunction Is Why Selena Gomez Fell Down At The SAG Awards

In my eyes, Selena Gomez is one of the most graceful young starlets of our time. But even those with grace can be a bit clumsy! In this case, though, we can’t really blame her—a pair of faulty heels was definitely to blame for Selena Gomez’s fall at the SAG Awards.

ICYMI, Gomez arrived to the SAG Awards looking like an absolute knockout in a custom velvet gown by Oscar De La Renta. The look featured a subtle slit cut-out below the bust, a column skirt and massively puffy sleeves for a little extra drama.

To contrast all that volume, Gomez wore her hair in a chic, slicked-back bun and kept her smoky eye and nude lip combo subtle, but striking. Rounding out her look was some Bulgari bling and a pair of classic Christian Louboutin heels. Her evergreen green mani matched her massive emerald ring, and her coiled snake choker (boasting over 200 carats of diamonds) is worth a casual one million dollars. No big deal.

All in all, she looked fantastic, but any fashionista will tell you that Louboutins are far more beautiful than comfortable. And unfortunately, our girl Sel fell victim to her ultra-high heels when she accidentally fell out of one while walking the carpet, causing her to trip and drop to her knees.

Now, if this happened to me out in public, I’d never recover. My social anxiety could never! But ever the graceful gal that she is, Gomez got back up with the help of her security, removed her other shoe and carried her heels away.

Kudos to her for not having a full mental breakdown. Clearly, we are not the same.

At that point, it’s safe to say Gomez was done with her Loubs for the evening—I mean, why risk falling twice? As she took the stage with her Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short to present the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role, audience members quickly realized Gomez was barefoot. Talk about a power move!

I’m sure Gomez’s stylist, Kate Young, was mildly mortified by the whole thing, but Gomez’s fans adore her for her down-to-earth nature, so they totally ate it up. If anything, it made her red carpet appearance all the more iconic!

Who knows—perhaps she was just reminding us all of her smash hit 2009 single “Falling Down”? Much like Gomez’s red carpet style and her SAG Awards gown, it’s positively timeless.