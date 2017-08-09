Selena Gomez Faces Backlash After Joining Woody Allen’s Newest Film

Selena Gomez will have a role in Woody Allen’s upcoming, as-yet untitled film with Amazon Studios, along with young actors Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet—but many people are not stoked about the news.

Though the 81-year-old director’s career spans nearly six decades earning him legendary status within the film industry, Allen’s image turned sour by many after he was accused of sexual abuse back in 1993 by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, who wrote about her alleged experience in the New York Times a few years ago. Allen denied the claims in a counter op-ed, also published by the New York Times in 2014.

And while Allen was never charged for the alleged assault, people still criticized the 25-year-old’s decision to work with the controversial director.

selena gomez will apparently be in a woody allen film why do all these stars keep working for a man his DAUGHTER accused of molestation wtf — Megan (@MegzThatzMe) August 9, 2017

That said, others defended Gomez’s decision and did not see a problem with the collaboration.

Why is this a big deal that Selena Gomez is working with Woody Allen?? Move on everyone!!! #dailypop — Yolanda (@PinkyRich) August 9, 2017

just because selena is working with woody allen doesn't mean she supports him personally pic.twitter.com/2YqcvjYkXI — ☘ (@duskselena) August 8, 2017

The director’s troubled past has not prevented notable actors—such as Kristen Stewart, Blake Lively, and Scarlett Johansson—from staring in the big screen behind Allen.