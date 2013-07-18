Selena Gomez Ate KFC Before Rocking Tiny Dolce & Gabbana Dress At ESPY Awards

When most starlets are preparing for a red carpet, what to eat is the furthest thing from their minds. Many A-listers spend days living on green juice and SoulCycle in order to fit into their sexy numbers, and only dream of consuming an actual morsel of food. But that just isn’t true for Selena Gomez. The 20-year-old starlet prepared for last night’s ESPY Awards (which honors the best athletes of the year—and was randomly hosted by Jon Hamm) by getting her fingers greasy with some Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Justin Bieber‘s on-again-off-again girlfriend took to Twitter to share a photograph of her getting her hair done, stating, “Eating KFC getting ready for the ESPYs tonight!” Hours later, she stunned on the red carpet, appearing in a Fall 2013 Dolce & Gabbana red lace dress that had been seriously chopped since its runway debut. Obviously, Gomez likes to show off her killer legs—and if she can house fried chicken and mashed potatoes and still look that good, why shouldn’t she?

Clearly, Gomez has a penchant for the Italian label, memorably wearing a chic crop top ensemble from the same collection while promoting her edgy flick “Spring Breakers.” While a few years ago we may have labeled her style as cheesy (she was, after all, a teenager), she’s truly come into her own, and isn’t afraid to take risks—as evidenced by her willingness to consume fast food before slipping into a dress that costs as much as a used car.

She isn’t the only young star who doesn’t downplay her pre-awards show munchies. At her first Oscars ceremony in 2011, when she was nominated for her work in “Winter’s Bone,” 22-year-old Jennifer Lawrence stated that she had just consumed a Philly cheesesteak and fries before arriving to the red carpet. She also stated she was craving McDonald’s at the Oscars earlier this year. Maybe they should make a point of getting ready together before big nights out!

What do you think of Selena Gomez’s latest look?

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

Selena Gomez Writes Breakup Song About Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez Wears Sexy Pucci Dress On Letterman

Justin Bieber, Unhinged