Selena Gomez Dressed Up As Folklore Taylor Swift At The Eras Tour

Selena Gomez did her duty as the ultimate pop star bestie and danced the night away at Taylor Swift’s sold-out Eras Tour this past weekend in Arlington, Texas on Saturday night. Selena Gomez attended the Eras Tour with her little sister, Gracie, who is clearly following in Selena Gomez’s Swiftie footsteps. Gomez and Swift have been friends since 2008 (back in the day of rumored Jonas Brothers relationships) and still constantly show their love and support for each other online and IRL. Throughout the Eras Tour so far, Taylor Swift has commended fans on their creative concert looks.

At the second night of her Glendale, Arizona performances, Taylor Swift took a second to compliment the audience on their outfits. “You really decided to show up to the concert. I’ve seen like 17 people dressed as mirrorballs. I’ve seen really amazing specific representations of lyrics,” Swift said.

Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie totally got the memo on what to wear to a Taylor Swift concert and both dressed up as different Taylor Swift eras. Selena Gomez said in a TikTok that her favorite song off of the Midnights album is “Great War” but based on her Eras Tour outfit, it looks like her favorite album may be Folklore. Selena Gomez wore a Folklore cardigan with a white slip skirt to the show and put her hair in two low buns like Taylor Swift wore in the album photoshoot. Gomez even curled her bangs to match Swift’s.

Gomez posted two photos on her Instagram feed on Sunday from the concert. The caption reads, “Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to know you! Love you forever and always.”

Fans at the concert captured video footage of Selena Gomez singing and dancing along to “Cruel Summer” and other songs throughout the show. Her younger sister, Gracie, was dancing right along next to her. Gracie wore a signature Taylor Swift Speak Now look with a purple silk halter dress with her hair in a curled high ponytail.

As the younger sister of Taylor Swift’s best friend, Gracie got some major concert perks (beyond floor seats). During the show, Taylor Swift walked to the edge of the stage and handed Gracie that black top hat she wore during the Red (Taylor’s Version) section at the end of the set. According to fans, the hat hand-off may be the newest Easter Egg from Swift.

Here’s the theory: fans believe that Taylor Swift was passing the Red (Taylor’s Version) hat onto Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) by handing it to Gracie because she was dressed as Swift in that era. The Red (Taylor’s Version) album was the last re-record that Taylor Swift released and the passing of the hat indicates that the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album is the next re-recorded album to be released.

Swift notably also only has one song from the Speak Now Era on her recurring set list—far fewer than every other era. The slimmed-down era could be in anticipation of the re-recorded album’s release date which would potentially result in new songs being added in for later tour dates.