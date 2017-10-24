Selena Gomez and Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Exact Same Mismatched Shoes

Selena Gomez‘s red carpet looks are never anything less than stunning, and last night was no exception. On Monday, the 25-year-old singer attended the 3rd annual InStyle Awards in Los Angeles, where she turned heads in an adorable little black dress, gold hoops, and smudgy purple eye makeup. And though Gomez kept things simple up top, the bottom half of her body was a completely different story.

For shoes, the “Fetish” singer wore mismatched heels. On her right foot, Gomez sported a strappy sandal with a bright yellow ball as the heel, while the singer’s left foot was elevated by a trapezoid-shaped wooden box. And though the shoes complement each other with similar children’s blocks-shaped heels, they are far from identical.

As unconventional as Gomez’s heels were, she wasn’t the first to sport them. In early October, three weeks ago, Emily Ratajkowski wore the exact same pair when she was attending a party for Paris Fashion Week. However, instead of Gomez’s LBD, the supermodel opted to go lighter with an oversized white shirtdress. She also kept the mismatched theme going with different dangly earrings. On one ear, Ratajkowski sported a gold square, while the other flaunted a silver circle.

Of course, both women looked equally incredible, and likely inspired legions of fans to mismatch their shoe collection as well. Plus, there’s a bright side to someone having the same mismatched pair as you. When you get bored with not matching, you can always swap shoes to complete your pair. Given that Ratajkowski and Gomez are friends, the ladies might be on the same wavelength.