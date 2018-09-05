Selena Gomez Calls Out ‘Elle’ for Asking About Her Personal Life, Despite It Being Off-Limits

Selena Gomez is notoriously private. So when she does an interview, especially when it’s a thousands-long cover story for a magazine, it’s a big deal. The 26-year-old is also known to call out a magazine when they misrepresent her words. It happened in 2017 when Billboard published a story about her giant teddybear, suggesting that it was from her ex, Justin Bieber. “Never will I let another human guess my words ever again,” she said on Instagram at the time.

So when Elle veered off-course from the agreed-upon topics for Gomez’s October cover story, the singer was—understandably—less than happy. For the issue, Gomez was supposed to talk about three topics and three topics only: her music, her clothing collection with Coach and her work with A21, a nonprofit fighting human trafficking. Yet the finished story included mentions of Demi Lovato’s overdose (Lovato is Gomez’s childhood best friend), Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement (Bieber is Gomez’s ex) and Hillsong Church, a Hollywood-favorite church also attended by Bieber.

In an Instagram after the article was published, Gomez called out Elle for going off-topic and asking about her personal life. Though the article did include Gomez’s work with A21, the singer suggested that she wished the story was more focused on her approved subjects rather than her personal life.”Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me,” Gomez wrote. “The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that’s been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music.”

Though Gomez admitted that she understands why there’s an interest in her personal life and how it’s the responsibility of reports to “grab the attention” of readers, she was still disappointed in the outcome. “As I’m aware there will always be interests in one’s personal life because that’s the pace of our ‘social’ generation,” she wrote. “I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I’m a bit bummed but rarely surprised.”

Further, Gomez suggested her discomfort with the questions about her church and called the probing “agenda-seeking.” The singer ended her Instagram by not reposting her Elle pictures but sharing photos from her work with A21. Gomez also said that she might edit some of the lyrics from her new album, suggesting that the lyrics that Elle published were off-the-record. “Maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon 😊

I love you guys to the moon and back,” Gomez wrote.

Read Gomez’s response in full below.