Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato at the “Princess Protection Program” Premiere

Tween stars and besties Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato hit the red carpet in LA last night to premiere their Disney Channel movie Princess Protection Program. Selena, who is one of our favorite up and coming fashionistas, wore a white Tadashi Shoji one-shoulder dress, while Demi took a cue from Rihanna and Paris in Alexander Wang’s corseted nude and black netted dress. Isn’t it refreshing to see two young actresses who are actually friends rather than being pitted against one another to fuel tabloid sales?

If you want to re-live your tween years, tune in to the Disney Channel next Friday June 26th to catch Princess Protection Program.