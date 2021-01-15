Selena Gomez’s ‘De Una Vez’ Lyrics Are All About the High-Profile Breakups She’s Overcome

Selenators who don’t speak Spanish may be curious to know what Selena Gomez’s “De Una Vez” lyrics mean in English. Gomez released her first Spanish-language single, “De Una Vez, on Thursday, January 14. The song comes after the release of Spanish tracks like “Taki Taki”, DJ Snake’s 2018 single that Gomez was featured on, and 2010’s “Un Año Sin Lluvia,” the Spanish version of Gomez’s single “A Year Without Rain.”

Though Gomez has sung in Spanish before, “De Una Vez” marks the former Disney Channel star‘s first official Spanish-language single. Along with the song, Gomez also released the music video for “De Una Vez,” which saw her in a dreamy landscape as she sang about love and heartbreak. Gomez worked with Puerto Rican producer Tainy for “De Una Vez,” as well as Albert Hype, Jota Rosa and NEON16. Filmmaking duo Los Pérez directed the music video.

“I am incredibly proud of my Latin background,” Gomez said in a statement after the release of “De Una Vez.” “It felt empowering to sing in Spanish again and ‘De Una Vez’ is such a beautiful love anthem.”

In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Gomez said that a Spanish-language single is something she’s “wanted to do for 10 years,” explaining that “De Una Vez” is important to her because she’s “so, so proud of [her] heritage.” “I feel like it’s the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there’s something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?” she said.

Gomez also told Lowe that she thinks she “sings better in Spanish” than English. “That was something I discovered. It was a lot of work, and look, you cannot mispronounce anything,” she said. “It is something that needed to be precise, and needed to be respected by the audience I’m going to release this for.”

She continued, “Of course I want everyone to enjoy the music, but I am targeting my fan base. I’m targeting my heritage, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

As for what “De Una Vez” is about, the song is all about how Gomez is “stronger alone” after overcoming heartbreak. “It doesn’t hurt like before, no / The wound of your love healed,” she sings, according to an English translation by Genius. “Once and for all / I’m stronger alone / It’s just that I do not regret the past / I know that time by your side cut my wings / But now this chest is bulletproof.”

Read the Selena Gomez’s “De Una Vez” lyrics translated in English below.

[Intro]

It doesn’t hurt like before, no

The wound of your love healed

[Chorus]

Once and for all, ah-ah-ah

I’m stronger alone, ah-ah-ah (I’m stronger alone)

It’s just that I do not regret the past

I know that time by your side cut my wings

But now this chest is bulletproof

[Verse]

I don’t have you, I have myself

It’s not for you to think that this is for you, nah

I left so that you don’t forget

That a death like you is revived

When the last sea dries up

Is when I will think of returning

You have understood what I feel

You are gone, how good is the time

I’m cured of you, I told you already

I don’t feel you here anymore, I don’t feel you anymore

You never knew, you didn’t know how to value me, and (Oh)

[Chorus]

Once and for all (Once and for all), ah-ah-ah

I’m stronger alone, ah-ah-ah

It’s just that I do not regret the past

I know that the time by your side cut my wings (Ah-ah)

But now this chest is bulletproof

[Outro]

Oh

Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah

This chest is bulletproof

Uh-uh-uh-uh

Alone, ah-ah, ah

Now this chest is bulletproof

