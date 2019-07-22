Selena Gomez Has Been Low-key Lately But Her Dating Life Is About To Be Front & Center

She’s been pretty low-key for the past year, but Selena Gomez is open to dating and a relationship. The songstress is also working on new music. In celebration of her 27th birthday–it looks like Selena is ready to “put herself out there” and embrace all of the epic goodness that the universe has for her.

Over the weekend, the “Wolves” singer was back in the spotlight when she acted as maid of honor at her cousin, Priscilla DeLeon’s wedding. Just after the celebration–E! caught up with a source close to the Wizards of Waverly Place alum. They revealed that after taking some time away from the spotlight to take care of her physical and mental health–Selena is doing really well.

“Selena is doing amazing,” the source told E! “She has completely transformed her health and lifestyle. She has been making strides and improvements with her lupus and has had less flare-ups and symptoms.”

Though Selena has been super lowkey–her name did pop up in the news recently, when her good friend Taylor Swift accused her ex, Justin Bieber of cheating on her repeatedly. Thankfully, Selena was too busy drinking water and minding her own business to get caught in the middle of that media storm.

Now–it looks like she’s ready to dip her toe into the dating pool. ” [She’s] open to start putting herself out there again,” the source said, “She is taking everything day by day and focusing on herself and her music. Selena has been spending a lot of time with her family and friends, being low-key. She has also been writing new music in the studio and hoping to release something early next year. She is in a much better headspace and is really happy right now.”

This also sounds like new music is on the way from Selena in 2020 which would be her first album since 2016’s Revival.