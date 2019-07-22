Selena Gomez Has Been Low-key Lately But Her Dating Life Is About To Be Front & Center

She’s been pretty low-key for the past year, but Selena Gomez is open to dating and a relationship. The songstress is also working on new music. In celebration of her 27th birthday–it looks like Selena is ready to “put herself out there” and embrace all of the epic goodness that the universe has for her.
Over the weekend, the “Wolves” singer was back in the spotlight when she acted as maid of honor at her cousin, Priscilla DeLeon’s wedding. Just after the celebration–E! caught up with a source close to the Wizards of Waverly Place alum. They revealed that after taking some time away from the spotlight to take care of her physical and mental health–Selena is doing really well.
“Selena is doing amazing,” the source told E! “She has completely transformed her health and lifestyle. She has been making strides and improvements with her lupus and has had less flare-ups and symptoms.”
Though Selena has been super lowkey–her name did pop up in the news recently, when her good friend Taylor Swift accused her ex, Justin Bieber of cheating on her repeatedly. Thankfully, Selena was too busy drinking water and minding her own business to get caught in the middle of that media storm.
Now–it looks like she’s ready to dip her toe into the dating pool. ” [She’s] open to start putting herself out there again,” the source said, “She is taking everything day by day and focusing on herself and her music. Selena has been spending a lot of time with her family and friends, being low-key. She has also been writing new music in the studio and hoping to release something early next year. She is in a much better headspace and is really happy right now.”
This also sounds like new music is on the way from Selena in 2020 which would be her first album since 2016’s Revival.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez has always had enviable long locks, but her hairstyles during her Stars Dance Tour are on a whole other level. The thickness, the texture — it makes you just want to run your fingers through it ... and ditch that hair straightener for good. But above all else, it’s seriously sexy. With her mermaid mane, we almost forgot she got her start on the Disney Channel.
While not all of us are blessed to be born with thick, luscious hair like Selena, there is one trick we can steal from her. The actress and singer told Seventeen.com she uses Ted Gibson Hairspray ($19.95, beauty.com) and a comb to tease her hair a bit throughout the day. But first, for those lived-in waves, use a 1 ½-inch curling iron for loose waves, add a texturizing spray throughout and brush out with your fingertips. Textured braids are optional.
Click through to see why we have a serious hair crush on Selena!
Selena Gomez
The actress recently stepped out with an "I Dream of Jeannie"-inspired braid. She even makes a scrunchie look cool!
Selena Gomez
We love her textured ponytail. Way too pretty for the gym.
Selena Gomez
With her super-long hair, Selena can get away with ringlets without looking too cutesy.
Selena Gomez
Flowing long curls, a center part and red lipstick — classic.
Selena Gomez
We loved when Selena added honey highlights to her chocolate-brown hair.
Selena Gomez
This new take on the French braid — smack dab in the middle — is seriously cool.
Selena Gomez
Her waves are just as gorgeous styled smooth.
Selena Gomez
Another perfect ponytail — this time styled to the side.
Selena Gomez
Even with shorter hair, she pulls off loose, messy waves. We'll even forgive the feather clip.
