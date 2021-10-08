Selena Gomez & Chris Evans May Secretly Be Dating 6 Years After She Revealed She Had a Crush on Him

While there are plenty of relationship rumors making the rounds on social media, some are simply too juicy to ignore—and those reports about Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating are one of them.

Fans haven’t stopped talking about Selena and Chris ever since the pair first started sparking dating rumors, and it’s easy to understand why. I mean, what are the odds that the Rare Beauty founder would end up dating Captain America himself? How does one casually meet and strike up a romantic relationship with an Avengers actor? And, perhaps more importantly, is Chris a secret fan of Selena’s new show, Only Murders in the Building?! Obviously, there are many questions involved when it comes to Chris and Selena’s rumored relationship—and hopefully, we can answer some of those for you below.

As a refresher, Selena hasn’t been publicly linked to anyone since The Weeknd in 2017 and her ex Justin Bieber, whom she dated briefly in 2018 after being on and off since 2010. In 2021, however, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum sparked dating rumors with her Hulu co-star, Aaron Dominguez, but she swiftly denied the speculation.

“We had just started working together,” Selena told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published in March. “I honestly thought, ‘No wonder guys don’t want to date me!’ I think people only care because I’m young, and the older I get the less they’ll care. For now, it’s a part of the job that I don’t really like.”

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer went on to reveal that she was “not involved with anyone” at the time, meaning that her rumored relationship with Chris would have started sometime after March 2021. So, when exactly did fans first start seeing signs of romance between Selena and Chris? Keep on reading below for everything we know so far.

October 2021: Selena & Chris Are Seen at the Same Restaurant

Romance rumors first started swirling in early October after Chris and Selena were reportedly spotted leaving the same restaurant in Los Angeles. While the pair weren’t photographed together, paparazzi shots revealed the pair were in the same location around the same time, leading some fans to believe that they left the restaurant separately to avoid causing any speculation. Just days earlier, the pair were apparently spotted leaving the same studio, which only seemed to cement fans’ theories.

“If Selena Gomez is really dating Chris Evans that gives me so much hope about going from toxic boys to a DAMN MAN,” one fan tweeted in response to the rumors. Another wrote via Twitter, “BRO I AM NOT MAD ABOUT THIS RUMOR SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS ARE SUCH A POWER COUPLE.” A third fan echoed this sentiment, tweeting, “Honestly if someone was going to date my man chris evans then I’m glad it’s Selena Gomez.”

October 2021: Chris Follows Selena on Instagram

Not long after the photos of Chris and Selena leaving the restaurant were posted online, eagle-eyed fans also noticed something surprising over on Instagram. It appeared that Chris had suddenly started following the “Baila Conmigo” singer. While this might not normally mean much, it’s worth noting that Chris follows less than 200 people on Instagram—so, clearly, he puts some thought into who he decides to follow on the platform.

October 2015: Selena Admits She Has a Crush on Chris

Long before Selena and Chris first sparked dating rumors, the Disney Channel alum actually confessed that she had a “crush” on the Captain America: The First Avenger star during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? He’s very cute,” Selena said at the time. Andy Cohen went on to note that Chris’ brother, Scott Evans, had recently bartender on WWHL, to which Selena responded, “Really? Last week? Maybe it’s meant to be.” Maybe, Selena!