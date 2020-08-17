Shop Selena Gomez’s Entire ‘Selena + Chef’ Look For Under $100

Is anyone else already obsessed with Selena + Chef? I binge-streamed the new HBO Max series the moment it aired a few days ago, but as someone who prefers takeout to cooking, I’m more invested in Gomez than the food. In particular, I’m really feeling her ‘fits, and when I realized the Everlane top she wore in the second episode was only $58, I knew I had to steal her look before it sold out. Gomez’s Selena + Chef outfits are mostly laid-back and comfy-cute, so her sunny blouse and bold lip combo was an obvious favorite.

In all the second episode of the show (plus a fire selfie uploaded onto the Instagram of the star’s stylist, Kate Young) Gomez looks like the perfect combination of a Mamma Mia extra and a winning Chopped contestant: summery and chic, but still ready to get her hands dirty in the kitchen! Her sweet marigold blouse is none other than Everlane’s Linen Puff-Sleeve Top, which is unsurprisingly on its way to selling out now that she’s rocked it. There are still some sizes left, though! Fingers crossed for a restock if yours is already long gone. Celebs like Meghan Markle love Everlane, so it’s no surprised Gomez is a fan, too.

Gomez paired the blouse with a fresh summer glam, complete with bushy brows, winged liner, dewy skin and a bold red lip. Judging by Young’s tag on Gomez’s selfie, it’s safe to say the look features a few coming-soon products from Rare Beauty—exciting stuff! As for her hair, she kept it slicked back to show off some medium-sized gold hoops I’m seriously lusting after. To me, pulled-back hair with a bold lip and statement earring is a serious power look, and I’ll definitely be taking a page from Gomez’s book soon.

I mean, she even set her selfie as her new Instagram profile photo, so you know she’s really feeling herself. If (like me) you’re itching to copy her look, know you won’t even have to break the bank to do so. Shop Gomez’s exact blouse and a few other options below, as well as similar earrings and lippies to help you channel your inner singer/actress/wannabe chef/future beauty mogul. With this look, you’re just a few steps away from landing your own HBO Max series!

Everlane Linen Puff-Sleeve Top

The Everlane Linen Puff-Sleeve Top comes in Marigold and White. Everlane, if you’re reading this, we’re going to need a restock of both, please, because they’re selling fast!

H&M Puff-Sleeved Top

This Puff-Sleeved Top from H&M is a super similar style for under $10! There’s no button-front detail and the sleeves are a bit shorter, but overall, the look is Gomez-approved.

Eloquii Tie-Back Tee

A great option for plus-size gals looking to get Gomez’s look is the Eloquii Tie-Back Tee, which has a different silhouette but the same marigold colorway and a similar puff-sleeve detail.

Pavoi 14K Gold-Plated Earrings

Thesev PAVOI 14K Gold-Plated Earrings aren’t the exact pair Gomez wore, but at under $15, they’re a great way to get the look for less.

Olivia’s Collection Hollow Endless Hoop Earrings

If you prefer sturdier hoops that connect all the way around, you’ll love these Olivia’s Collection Hollow Endless Hoop Earrings for recreating Gomez’s look.

Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint

Since Gomez is cooking up a storm on her new show, she no doubt opted for a long-lasting lippie! This Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint leaves a stain that lasts.

NYX Cosmetics Butter Gloss

The NYX Cosmetics Butter Gloss in Red Velvet is a great lippie for anyone wanting to copy Gomez’s bold red pout, as she’s clearly rocking a little shine and these glosses are almost totally opaque while still lightweight on the lips.