Selena Gomez Channels Her Inner Perv In ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ Parody

In the past year, there has absolutely been no greater pop culture sensation in the literary world than Fifty Shades of Grey. While the series of highly sexualized novels may be panned by some critics, that certainly hasn’t hurt the series’ sales. Let’s face it: this crap is flying off of the shelves, and before we know it, there will be lines around the block and crazed housewives camping outside of movie theaters waiting for the film version (which will hopefully star Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart if I get a say!).

Aside from the erotic novel, another pop culture event that has taken the world by storm as of late has been the burgeoning relationship between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. The good-natured and hilarious duo have won over the hearts of fans and peers alike, and now Selena has taken it to another level by starring in an amazing parody video.

In Fifty Shades of Blue, Selena plays an insane version of the book’s ingenue, Anastasia Steele. Watch it below and share your thoughts. Also, fantasize about the possibility of the Biebs and Selena starring in the actual version. Is that even a legal thought?

