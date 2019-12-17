Selena Gomez Described Her Ideal Man & Good Thing It Sounds Nothing Like Justin Bieber

She knows what she wants. Selena Gomez described her ideal boyfriend, and good thing it sounds nothing like her ex Justin Bieber. The “Back to You” singer, 27, was asked about what it would take for someone to go on a date with her in a Capital FM interview with Jason Derulo on Monday, Dec. 16.

“I love funny. I don’t like arrogant,” she said. “I don’t like, you know, show-offy. I love playful, adventurous, but really down-to-earth and cool.”

As for what her ideal first date looks like, Gomez said she prefers group settings because “I find that’s what makes me comfortable.” The former Disney Channel star added that she likes to be “approached in a natural, organic way” and looks for someone who isn’t interested in her only because of her fame. “I hope that whoever’s doing that is actually interested in me and not really my name. So, it’s pretty hard, but that’s usually the best way,” she said.

Gomez—who was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Bieber, 25, for almost a decade—also explained that she has good instincts when it comes to determining someone’s authenticity. “I feel like in the first five seconds I can tell if I’m meeting someone that just wants one thing, and then I can tell when it’s a good group of guys and they’re cool,” she said.

Along with Bieber, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer has also been linked to Niall Horan, Zedd and Orlando Bloom. She most recently dated The Weeknd; the couple broke up in October 2017. Though her relationships haven’t worked out, Gomez is still thankful for the past men in her life. She told Ryan Seacrest in October, “Yeah, I think, you know, I’m really grateful too because I’ve actually experienced that a million times before.

She continued, “And that’s the unfortunate part about what I do. So it’s all very real to me, and I’m sure it’s just entertainment for other people, but I think I had become numb to it, and it would be stupid of me if I didn’t acknowledge what I had felt because it would be inauthentic, and that’s everything I claim to be and do.”

Keep doing you, Selena.