Selena Gomez Shut Down People Who Body-Shamed Her Bikini Photos

Update: March 20, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. EST

Selena Gomez is killing her body-shamers with kindness. After backlash over recent bikini photos, the 25-year-old singer posted an Instagram, which seemed to address her fat-shamers and those who scrutinized her weight.

The Instagram featured a video of Gomez and her friends enjoying a day in the sun in Sydney, Australia, where the bikini pictures in question were taken. The video showed Gomez laughing, smiling, and taking in Sydney’s sights with her friends. In her caption, she addressed “the beauty myth,” which she described as “an obsession with physical perfection.”

Many fans considered the Instagram a response to body-shamers who called Gomez “fat” and criticized her body, including her scars from recent kidney transplant surgery last summer.

“The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty,” Gomez wrote. “I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone.

Wind in her sails. 🌈💜”

As if we couldn’t love her more.

Original story: March 19, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. EST

Since her stint in rehab for depression and anxiety, Selena Gomez has been open about her love-hate relationship with social media and the sense of loneliness it creates. Now, after her recent experience with body-shaming on Twitter and Instagram, it doesn’t look like her feelings will improve any time soon. We’re disappointed to announce that the 25-year-old singer is the latest victim of body-shaming internet trolls for goddess-like pictures of her in an orange bikini.

The body-shaming began on Sunday when photos of a swimsuit-clad Gomez, lounging on a yacht in Sydney, Australia, hit the internet. The pictures showed Gomez in a black and orange two-piece bikini soaking up the sun with some friends. The photos—which were also the first to capture her back scars from her kidney transplant surgery over the summer—also caught the attention of body-shamers, including fans, who scrutinized Gomez’s weight and called her words like “a bit fat.”

In a now-deleted tweet, one fan fat-shamed Gomez by comparing her weight gain to what she looked like a recent, most likely Photoshopped ad for Puma. “Does any one has explanation for it. Please guy’s don’t get me wrong. @selenagomez looks bit fat in her recent pic in Sydney. But her physique looks splendid in Puma. Why such difference?” the fan tweeted.

Though the troll tried to explain that her tweet wasn’t meant to body-shame, the damage was done and the #real Selenators came for her. Many users defended Gomez’s body, explaining that weight gain was a common side effect of lupus due to changes in the thyroid gland, which monitors the body’s metabolism. Others explained that Gomez looks beautiful at any size and comments scrutinizing her body were uncalled for.

Whether someone is “too big” or “too small,” body-shaming is never OK. When will internet trolls understand that all bodies are beautiful? Judging from the bikini pictures, Gomez looks happy and healthy, something that’s amazing to see after the rough couple of years she’s had. She doesn’t need someone scrutinizing her weight, so good on the #real fans for shutting the body-shamers.