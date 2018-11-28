Selena Gomez Confesses to Feeling ‘Insecure All the Time’ About Her Body

Selena Gomez isn’t perfect. She wants fans to know she has insecurities and makes mistakes like anyone else. In a recent interview with Elle, promoting her new campaign with PUMA, the 26-year-old talked about her relationship with her body, why she feels “insecure all the time” and how she wants those who consider her a role model to her to feel “perfectly strong the way they are.”

The “Back to You” singer started her conversation by talking about how she often feels insecure and deals with those insecurities by wearing clothes she feels comfortable in, which usually consists of activewear. “I get really insecure sometimes, I go through weird ups and downs, but in general I just want people to wear what they feel comfortable in,” Gomez said. “My assistant, she’ll wear workout clothes everyday. But she doesn’t work out. It’s just become a lifestyle, and she loves it. She loves how she feels and she loves how she wears it, and I mean, that’s what I want everybody to feel. She’s inspired me a lot too.”

The former Disney Channel star went on to talk about how she wants to “encourage women” and use her “platform for good,” while entertaining people through her music and movies. And though she wants to set a “good example,” that doesn’t mean that Gomez is without her flaws. She also wants to remind fans that she’s a human who makes mistakes too.

“I wouldn’t be able to do any of it if it weren’t for the people that supported me, and that kind of sounds like a cliché, but it’s true,” Gomez said. “So I think for me, I’ve always wanted to be a good example. Not because I’m not going to mess up—I fuck up all the time. It’s more just that I want to be honest with them. I’m going to say: I’m trying the best I can and that’s what you can do too—just try the best that you can, and it’s hard. And you’re not alone.”

She added, “I think it’s important for girls to know the strength in everything, their identity and their soul, lies within themselves. And too much today you give that away so easily, from social media to school or relationships. And I think it’s important—I want to remind girls that they’re perfectly strong the way they are.”

In a video for Gomez’s SG x Puma campaign, the “Wolves” singer went on to talked about how her insecurities help her relate to her fans. “I always like to have some quality where I bring out the best in a girl, ’cause I was that girl, I mean I feel insecure all the time, I feel awkward. It’s something where I feel like I can connect with them through music, through film, and now I get to do it with this,” she said.

Gomez, who featured friends of different sizes and body shapes in her campaign video, also talked about how strength isn’t an outward quality but something that “definitely comes from within.” “Strong Girl is something I try to be every single day, and it’s so hard, it’s so hard,” Gomez said. “For me, I feel best when my mind is right and my body is right. It is not weak to be vulnerable or to share what’s on your heart. Real strength is vulnerability, honesty and compassion.”