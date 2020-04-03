Selena Gomez Just Revealed She’s Bipolar in an Emotional Convo With Miley Cyrus

No more stigma. Selena Gomez revealed she’s bipolar in a Miley Cyrus Instagram Live. The “Rare” singer was a guest on the Friday, April 3, episode of Miley’s “Bright Minded: Live with Miley” Instagram Live series, where the Hannah Montana alum chats with her celebrity friends about positivity, mental health and more.

In the episode, Selena talked to Miley about her struggle with anxiety and depression, which has led her to seek mental health treatment for the past few years. The conversation led the Wizards of Waverly Place alum to reveal that she visited a mental health hospital a few months ago, where she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in the world, but definitely in America, McLean’s Hospital. I discussed that, after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar,” Selena said. “So when I go to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn’t scare me once I know it. I think people get scared of that.”

She continued, “I’ve seen it, and I’ve seen some of it in my own family, where I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ I’m from Texas. It’s not known to talk about your mental health. You’ve got to seem cool, and then I see anger built up in teenagers and young adults because they are wanting that so badly. I feel like, when I finally said what I was gonna say, I wanted to know everything about it and it took the fear away.”

After the announcement, fans took to Twitter to praise Selena for opening up about her mental health and raising awareness about bipolar disorder and other issues. “To think that Selena went through anxiety, depression, being diagnosed with Lupus and going to rehab many times THEN the kidney transplant & being bipolar.. I don’t know a stronger woman I’m so proud of her,” user @zaylorhq wrote.

In a March 2017 interview Vogue, Selena opened up about the reason she cancelled her tour and went to rehab in 2014. “Tours are a really lonely place for me,” she said at the time. “My self-esteem was shot. I was depressed, anxious. I started to have panic attacks right before getting onstage, or right after leaving the stage. Basically I felt I wasn’t good enough, wasn’t capable. I felt I wasn’t giving my fans anything, and they could see it.”

Selena went on to explain that she needed more than positive affirmations to help her self-esteem and anxiety issues, which is why she sought help. “What I wanted to say is that life is so stressful, and I get the desire to just escape it,” she said. “But I wasn’t figuring my own stuff out, so I felt I had no wisdom to share. And so maybe I thought everybody out there was thinking, This is a waste of time.”