Bella Hadid Just Confirmed Whether She’s Friends With Selena Gomez After That Weeknd Drama

We love to see it! Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid are friends after their breakups with The Weeknd…or so it seems on Instagram. The “Lose You to Love Me” singer, 27, took to her Instagram on Friday, February 7, to post a shot from her recent Dazed cover shoot. The picture featured Gomez with massive pink gloves as she posed on the roof of a building in a leotard. As expected, the picture received several million likes from fans. Among those likes? Bella Hadid.

Now, a like may not mean much, but given Hadid and Gomez’s history, it shows that they’re cool with each other. Hadid and The Weeknd dated on and off from 2015 to 2019. In one of their off periods, The Weeknd dated Gomez. After Hadid and The Weeknd split for good in 2019, the model caught heat in November for deleting a supportive comment she wrote on Gomez’s Instagram. After fans pointed it out, Gomez commented, “That sucks.” She then apologized for her reaction and told fans not to harass Hadid simply because they share the same ex-boyfriend. “I shouldn’t of spoken without knowing the truth. I’m sorry,” she wrote. “Please don’t be hurtful. She is a wonderful person, and it was all a misunderstanding.”

Since then, the two seem good. Gomez follows Hadid on Instagram, though the model does not follow her back. And the two often like each other’s Instagrams as a subtle sign of support. TMZ reported in November that Gomez and Hadid talked out their drama after the Instagram mishap. “Bella actually went out of her way to reach out to Selena this weekend to squash any potential beef. We say potential, because the Internet (yes, EVERYONE on the web) thought Bella had shaded the singer, TMZ reported.

We’re so glad that Hadid and Gomez are friends now. Hear, hear to this power friendship.