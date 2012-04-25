StyleCaster
Share

Did You Know Selena Gomez Was On ‘Barney’? Bieber’s Girl Talks To Young Hollywood

What's hot
StyleCaster

Did You Know Selena Gomez Was On ‘Barney’? Bieber’s Girl Talks To Young Hollywood

Spencer Cain
by

If there’s one female celebrity who I’m absolutely crazy about, it’s Selena Gomez. I mean, she consistently looks amazing on the red carpet (not an easy feat — especially when you’re young and impressionable), she’s talented and her songs are so catchy I can never get them out of my head (much to the dismay of my coworkers and friends), and of course, she’s dating the Prince of Pop — Justin Bieber. (Side note: If you haven’t seen our original song dedicated to the Biebs, check it out here.)

Recently, she stopped by our friends at Young Hollywood for an exclusive chat — where I learned a lot about Selena. Firstly, she’s awesome and her fans helped participate in solidifying the finishing touches on her new fragrance, and also: she got her start on Barney and Friends. You may have known this, but I didn’t and now that I do, I am even more obsessed with her.

Watch the video below to get your Selena fix, and let us know if you’re on the Gomez bandwagon as much as I am.

Promoted Stories

share