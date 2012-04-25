Did You Know Selena Gomez Was On ‘Barney’? Bieber’s Girl Talks To Young Hollywood

If there’s one female celebrity who I’m absolutely crazy about, it’s Selena Gomez. I mean, she consistently looks amazing on the red carpet (not an easy feat — especially when you’re young and impressionable), she’s talented and her songs are so catchy I can never get them out of my head (much to the dismay of my coworkers and friends), and of course, she’s dating the Prince of Pop — Justin Bieber. (Side note: If you haven’t seen our original song dedicated to the Biebs, check it out here.)

Recently, she stopped by our friends at Young Hollywood for an exclusive chat — where I learned a lot about Selena. Firstly, she’s awesome and her fans helped participate in solidifying the finishing touches on her new fragrance, and also: she got her start on Barney and Friends. You may have known this, but I didn’t and now that I do, I am even more obsessed with her.

Watch the video below to get your Selena fix, and let us know if you’re on the Gomez bandwagon as much as I am.