Selena Gomez’s ‘Baila Conmigo’ Lyrics Will Make You Blush—Here’s What They Mean in English

If you’re a Selenator who doesn’t speak Spanish, you want be curious to know what Selena Gomez’s “Baila Conmigo” lyrics mean in English.
“Baila Conmigo” is the second single from the former Disney Channel star‘s first and upcoming Spanish-language EP, Revelación, which hit shelves on March 12. The song, which was released on January 29, features rapper Rauw Alejandro and is produced by Tainy. “Baila Conmigo,” which is the Wizards of Waverly Place alum’s second Spanish single, follows the release of Gomez’s first Spanish single, “De Una Vez,” which was released on January 15.
Along with the drop of “Baila Conmigo,” Gomez also released the music video for the song, which Gomez collaborated on with Gerard Santos, who worked on Beyoncé’s 2020 visual album, Black Is King. As for what “Baila Conmigo” (which translates to “dance with me” in English) is about, Gomez said in a press release that the song was mean to be a beacon of light during the current health crisis. “With ‘Baila Conmigo,’ I want to get everyone dancing. The video portrays the sense of isolation we all are experiencing right now and how music truly does connect us all no matter where we are in the world,” she said.
That message is definitely seen in the song’s lyrics. “Dance, dance, dance with me / Dance, dance and I’ll follow you / Come closer, come get loose / Don’t leave me without making me want to come back,” Gomez sings the song, according to an English translation.
In an interview with Apple Beats 1 in January, Gomez revealed that she’s wanted to release a Spanish album for a decade. “This has been something I’ve wanted to do for ten years, working on a Spanish project, because I’m so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen,” she said. “And it happened, and I feel like it’s the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there’s something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?”
Read the the full English translation of Selena Gomez’s “Baila Conmigo” lyrics ahead.
Intro: Rauw Alejandro & Selena Gomez
Baby, I don’t know if you speak any Spanish
If you understand when I say “My love”
Making love without understanding each other is better
We just have to like each other
You want me to fall into temptations
Look how you put me
That accent that you have
I don’t understand too much, but come here
Chorus: Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro
Dance, dance, dance with me
Dance, dance and I’ll follow you
Come closer, come get loose
Don’t leave me without making me want to come back
So dance, dance, dancе with me
Dance, dance, I’ll follow you
Kiss mе just once
So I’ll have a reason to see you again (Rauw)
Verse 1: Rauw Alejandro & Selena Gomez
Sincerely, let’s let this flow
Don’t keep thinking about it
We have the whole night for you to show me face to face
Everything that you feel
Smells to me like there’s nothing innocent about you (Yah, yah)
How do I tell you I don’t want to talk about love?
That if it’s with you, I have to think better
Chill out, leave it like that, I want to stay here
Stick yourself to me, come to me
Chorus: Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro
Dance, dance, dance with me
Dance, dance, dance and I’ll follow you
Come closer, come get loose
Don’t leave me without making me want to come back
So dance, dance, dance with me
Dance, dance, dance, I’ll follow you
Kiss me just once
That way I’ll have a reason to see you again
Verse 2: Rauw Alejandro
I’m gonna leave you my number
You just have to call when you miss me
I’ll go there (Ooh-woo)
Baby, even if it’s far from me, woah-oh (¡Yah!)
The girl’s from a different city, but she likes my flow
I was curious and she stole a kiss from me
We don’t have to talk to each other (Ayy)
If with looking we understand each other, yeah (¡Yah!)
Chorus: Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro
I don’t understand a lot, but dance, dance, dance with me
Dance, dance, dance and I’ll follow you
Come closer, come get loose
Don’t leave me without making me want to come back
So dance, dance, dance with me
Dance, dance, dance, I’ll follow you
Kiss me just once
That way I’ll have a reason to see you again, yeah, yeah
Outro: Rauw Alejandro
Ra-Rauw, baby
Rauw Alejandro
With Selena
Tell me, Tainy
