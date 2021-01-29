Selena Gomez’s ‘Baila Conmigo’ Lyrics Will Make You Blush—Here’s What They Mean in English

If you’re a Selenator who doesn’t speak Spanish, you want be curious to know what Selena Gomez’s “Baila Conmigo” lyrics mean in English.

“Baila Conmigo” is the second single from the former Disney Channel star‘s first and upcoming Spanish-language EP, Revelación, which hit shelves on March 12. The song, which was released on January 29, features rapper Rauw Alejandro and is produced by Tainy. “Baila Conmigo,” which is the Wizards of Waverly Place alum’s second Spanish single, follows the release of Gomez’s first Spanish single, “De Una Vez,” which was released on January 15.

Along with the drop of “Baila Conmigo,” Gomez also released the music video for the song, which Gomez collaborated on with Gerard Santos, who worked on Beyoncé’s 2020 visual album, Black Is King. As for what “Baila Conmigo” (which translates to “dance with me” in English) is about, Gomez said in a press release that the song was mean to be a beacon of light during the current health crisis. “With ‘Baila Conmigo,’ I want to get everyone dancing. The video portrays the sense of isolation we all are experiencing right now and how music truly does connect us all no matter where we are in the world,” she said.

That message is definitely seen in the song’s lyrics. “Dance, dance, dance with me / Dance, dance and I’ll follow you / Come closer, come get loose / Don’t leave me without making me want to come back,” Gomez sings the song, according to an English translation.

In an interview with Apple Beats 1 in January, Gomez revealed that she’s wanted to release a Spanish album for a decade. “This has been something I’ve wanted to do for ten years, working on a Spanish project, because I’m so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen,” she said. “And it happened, and I feel like it’s the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there’s something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?”

Read the the full English translation of Selena Gomez’s “Baila Conmigo” lyrics ahead.

Intro: Rauw Alejandro & Selena Gomez

Baby, I don’t know if you speak any Spanish

If you understand when I say “My love”

Making love without understanding each other is better

We just have to like each other

You want me to fall into temptations

Look how you put me

That accent that you have

I don’t understand too much, but come here

Chorus: Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro

Dance, dance, dance with me

Dance, dance and I’ll follow you

Come closer, come get loose

Don’t leave me without making me want to come back

So dance, dance, dancе with me

Dance, dance, I’ll follow you

Kiss mе just once

So I’ll have a reason to see you again (Rauw)

Verse 1: Rauw Alejandro & Selena Gomez

Sincerely, let’s let this flow

Don’t keep thinking about it

We have the whole night for you to show me face to face

Everything that you feel

Smells to me like there’s nothing innocent about you (Yah, yah)

How do I tell you I don’t want to talk about love?

That if it’s with you, I have to think better

Chill out, leave it like that, I want to stay here

Stick yourself to me, come to me

Chorus: Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro

Dance, dance, dance with me

Dance, dance, dance and I’ll follow you

Come closer, come get loose

Don’t leave me without making me want to come back

So dance, dance, dance with me

Dance, dance, dance, I’ll follow you

Kiss me just once

That way I’ll have a reason to see you again

Verse 2: Rauw Alejandro

I’m gonna leave you my number

You just have to call when you miss me

I’ll go there (Ooh-woo)

Baby, even if it’s far from me, woah-oh (¡Yah!)

The girl’s from a different city, but she likes my flow

I was curious and she stole a kiss from me

We don’t have to talk to each other (Ayy)

If with looking we understand each other, yeah (¡Yah!)

Chorus: Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro

I don’t understand a lot, but dance, dance, dance with me

Dance, dance, dance and I’ll follow you

Come closer, come get loose

Don’t leave me without making me want to come back

So dance, dance, dance with me

Dance, dance, dance, I’ll follow you

Kiss me just once

That way I’ll have a reason to see you again, yeah, yeah

Outro: Rauw Alejandro

Ra-Rauw, baby

Rauw Alejandro

With Selena

Tell me, Tainy

